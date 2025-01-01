Ooty to host inaugural Winter flower fest, inspired by Bengaluru's Lalbagh show

The Karnataka Horticulture Department will host the first-ever Ooty Winter Flower Fest-2025, inspired by Bengaluru’s Lalbagh Show. The event will feature floral displays, cultural performances, and the unveiling of a music fountain and hanging bridge, aimed at boosting tourism and fostering inter-state unity.

The Karnataka Horticulture Department is all set to host the inaugural "Ooty Winter Flower Fest-2025" at the Karnataka Siri Horticultural Garden in Ooty. This event will resemble Bengaluru’s famed Lalbagh Flower Show but with a unique twist. The five-day festival, slated to begin by January 20, will also mark the unveiling of a new hanging bridge and a spectacular music and dance fountain, constructed at a cost of ₹4.71 crore.

Located in the Fern Hill area of Ooty, the Karnataka Siri Horticultural Garden sits adjacent to the Ooty Botanical Garden in Tamil Nadu. The garden, now an inter-state attraction, is part of a series of new projects by the state horticulture department aimed at boosting tourism in Ooty.



Dr M. Jagadish, Joint Director of the State Horticulture Department (Parks and Gardens), shared that the winter festival will offer more than just flowers. “It is a celebration of flowers, but also of the art and culture of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. We are doing it differently, offering a mix of cultural activities, music, dance, and floral displays,” he said.



The event will showcase between 50 and 70 varieties of flower replicas. In addition to the floral displays, visitors can expect to enjoy various cultural performances by artists from the three states. The highlight of the fest will be the creation of a floral model of the Vidhana Soudha, which will be crafted using lakhs of flowers. This model will be displayed on a lush 12-acre lawn, symbolizing the unity between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will be present on stage to strengthen the ties between the two states.

A key attraction of the festival will be the inauguration of the Music and Dance Fountain (Musi Kulchasing Fountain), which has been built at a cost of ₹2.55 crore. Inspired by the original Dubai model, the fountain is 60 meters long and can hold 28 lakh litres of water. The Karnataka Chief Minister will also inaugurate a 70 to 100-foot-high suspension bridge at the 'Fern Hill Garden,' which was built at a cost of ₹2.16 crore.

