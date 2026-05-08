BJP MLA M. Bhojarajan reached the party HQ in Chennai for a poll review meeting. Separately, a political crisis grips Tamil Nadu as actor Vijay's TVK, the single largest party post-2026 polls, falls short of a majority to form a government.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Udhagamandalam constituency, M. Bhojarajan, on Friday arrived at the BJP state headquarters Kamalalayam in Chennai, T Nagar.

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A consultative meeting regarding the recently concluded elections will be held with the presence of Tamil Nadu BJP State President Nainar Nagendran at Kamalalayam, the Tamil Nadu BJP state headquarters.

Bhojarajan expressed gratitude to the party leadership and voters after his election victory, saying he will focus on the development of his constituency. "I thank the party high command for having allowed me to contest. I also thank the voters for bestowing their trust upon me. I will work for the development of my constituency," said Bhojarajan.

TN Political Stalemate After 2026 Polls

Meanwhile, following the 2026 Assembly Election results, Tamil Nadu is gripped by a constitutional stalemate that pits a cinematic superstar's political debut against the traditional gatekeepers of power. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay, emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats, shattering the decades-old DMK-AIADMK duopoly. However, even with the Congress's five seats, the nascent alliance sits at 113, exactly five seats shy of the 118-seat magic number in the 234-member house.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday invited TVK's Vijay to Lok Bhavan, and explained that the requisite majority support in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, essential for forming the Government, has not been established.

According to sources, the Governor sought clarity on the "magic number" required for government formation and asked Vijay to furnish details of legislators backing TVK's claim to form the government in Tamil Nadu.

As Congress is now firm in TVK's corner, Arlekar's not callling Vijay to form the government has drawn fiery remarks and allegations from its leaders. Many have alleged that Arlekar is acting on the BJP's whims to stall the due procedure and undermine the Constitution. With Vijay set to vacate one of the two seats he won in the Assembly polls, the effective strength of TVK in the Assembly will become 117, and along with Congress's 5 seats, the alliance has 112 members, just five short of a majority. Several parties have also urged the Governor to call Vijay to form the government and conduct a floor test in the Legislative Assembly to prove its majority. (ANI)

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