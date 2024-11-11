Onion prices soar to 5-year high; leave Delhi, Mumbai customers teary-eyed

Onion prices have skyrocketed across India, impacting household budgets and consumer habits. The increase, reaching around Rs 80 per kilogram, is attributed to heavy rains delaying harvests in key onion-producing regions.

Onion prices soar to 5-year high; leave Delhi, Mumbai customers teary-eyed gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 11, 2024, 10:41 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 11, 2024, 10:41 AM IST

People are crying over onions since the costs have skyrocketed in several cities' marketplaces, placing them in a difficult situation. The spike has not only impacted household budgets but also affected consumer habits as they struggle to manage their daily food necessity. All over India, onion prices continue to be high with averages reaching around Rs 80 per kilogram.

Onion prices at wholesale marketplaces have increased from Rs 40–60 kg to Rs 70–80 kg. A Delhi market vendor said, "Since we buy it from the mandi, the prices we get there have an impact on the pricing we charge for it. Sales have decreased as a result of the price increase, but consumers continue to buy it because it is a staple of local eating customs."

Also Read | Bengaluru: BMRCL unveils plans for new double-decker metro flyover in phase 3 expansion

Faiza, a customer, expressed her displeasure with the increase in onion prices, saying, "The price of onions has increased even though it should have decreased in accordance with the season. I paid 70 Rupees a kilogram for onions. The household's dietary habits have been impacted. I implore the government to at least lower the cost of daily-eating veggies."

As of November 8, 2024, onions in Delhi cost about Rs 80 per kilogram. In many parts of the nation, including the marketplaces in Mumbai, the cost of onions has been rising.

There is a scarcity of red onions nationwide, particularly in northern Indian regions like Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, as a result of heavy rains in October in Maharashtra, the nation's leading onion-growing state, delaying the new harvest.

Also Read | Delhi HORROR! Man stabs mother to death for refusing to fund Canada move, later calls father to discover body

Farmers and wholesale traders anticipate this onion shortage to persist for nearly two months, lasting until December when new kharif stocks are anticipated to enter the market. Therefore, it is likely that onion prices will maintain their elevated levels during this period.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Actress Kasthuri goes into hiding after facing legal action on her comments about Telugu speakers dmn

Actress Kasthuri goes into hiding after facing legal action on her comments about Telugu speakers

Youtuber Gaurav Chaudhary aka Technical Guruji visits Karnataka Anjanadri hills shares journey on social media vkp

'Felt different energy': Youtuber Gaurav Chaudhary aka Technical Guruji visits Karnataka's Anjanadri hills

Ransom after romance? UP man kidnapped on 'blind date' in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi AJR

Ransom after romance? UP man kidnapped on 'blind date' in Jhansi; check details

Kerala UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil campaign video uploaded on CPI(M) Facebook page by admin anr

Kerala: UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil's campaign video uploaded on CPI(M) Facebook page by admin

Bengaluru BMRCL unveils plans for new double decker metro flyover in phase 3 expansion vkp

Bengaluru: BMRCL unveils plans for new double-decker metro flyover in phase 3 expansion

Recent Stories

Actress Kasthuri goes into hiding after facing legal action on her comments about Telugu speakers dmn

Actress Kasthuri goes into hiding after facing legal action on her comments about Telugu speakers

Basmati Rice: 5 tips to cook them perfectly ATG

Basmati Rice: 5 tips to cook them perfectly

Before Minahil Malik, Pakistan actress Rida Isfahani's private MMS went viral Here's what happened AJR

Before Minahil Malik, Pakistan actress Rida Isfahani's private MMS went viral - Here's what happened

Who is Tom Homan, Donald Trump's pick for 'border czar' in second US Presidential term snt

Who is Tom Homan, Donald Trump's pick for 'border czar' in second US Presidential term?

Stylish Emerald Toe Rings Under Rs 500 for Newly Wed Brides anr

Enhance Bridal Feet with Emerald Toe Rings Under Rs 500

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon