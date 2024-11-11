Onion prices soar to 5-year high; leave Delhi, Mumbai customers teary-eyed

Onion prices have skyrocketed across India, impacting household budgets and consumer habits. The increase, reaching around Rs 80 per kilogram, is attributed to heavy rains delaying harvests in key onion-producing regions.

People are crying over onions since the costs have skyrocketed in several cities' marketplaces, placing them in a difficult situation. The spike has not only impacted household budgets but also affected consumer habits as they struggle to manage their daily food necessity. All over India, onion prices continue to be high with averages reaching around Rs 80 per kilogram.

Onion prices at wholesale marketplaces have increased from Rs 40–60 kg to Rs 70–80 kg. A Delhi market vendor said, "Since we buy it from the mandi, the prices we get there have an impact on the pricing we charge for it. Sales have decreased as a result of the price increase, but consumers continue to buy it because it is a staple of local eating customs."

Also Read | Bengaluru: BMRCL unveils plans for new double-decker metro flyover in phase 3 expansion

Faiza, a customer, expressed her displeasure with the increase in onion prices, saying, "The price of onions has increased even though it should have decreased in accordance with the season. I paid 70 Rupees a kilogram for onions. The household's dietary habits have been impacted. I implore the government to at least lower the cost of daily-eating veggies."

As of November 8, 2024, onions in Delhi cost about Rs 80 per kilogram. In many parts of the nation, including the marketplaces in Mumbai, the cost of onions has been rising.

There is a scarcity of red onions nationwide, particularly in northern Indian regions like Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, as a result of heavy rains in October in Maharashtra, the nation's leading onion-growing state, delaying the new harvest.

Also Read | Delhi HORROR! Man stabs mother to death for refusing to fund Canada move, later calls father to discover body

Farmers and wholesale traders anticipate this onion shortage to persist for nearly two months, lasting until December when new kharif stocks are anticipated to enter the market. Therefore, it is likely that onion prices will maintain their elevated levels during this period.

Latest Videos