A year after the Red Fort blast in New Delhi, families of victims and survivors continue to struggle with the enduring physical, emotional, and financial trauma of the horrific incident that claimed eleven lives and shattered many homes.

A Year of Grief and Trauma

A year has passed since the horrific blast outside the Red Fort on November 10, 2025, shook the national capital. But the memories of the gory incident continue to haunt the victims' families, survivors and local traders. For the families who lost their loved ones and those whose lives were permanently altered, the tragedy remains an everyday reality.

Ankur, who had come from Shahdara to offer prayers at Gauri Shankar Temple, was seriously injured in the blast. His father said that Ankur is now neither able to see nor hear. The family continues to struggle with the consequences of the incident even after a year.

The Human Toll of the Tragedy

The blast also claimed the life of Mohsin Malik, who was living in Delhi with his wife and two children. He was the sole earning member of the family. Speaking over the phone, Mohsin's brother Wasim said the family continues to remain in mourning and has been struggling to cope with the loss. He alleged that apart from the assistance provided by the government after the incident, nobody has come forward to check on the family's condition. Wasim lived in Delhi with his wife and two children and was the sole breadwinner of his family.

Reflections from the Market

The impact of the blast was also felt by traders operating in the Old Lajpat Rai Market, located near the Red Fort. Recalling the situation soon after the blast in November 2025, local shopkeeper Joginder Singh said the incident had left him shaken. “When I remember that day, I feel a bit shaken. The moment the blast occurred, glass panes of the Metro station shattered, and there was smoke all over. Now, security has increased in the area, and people are more aware, too,” Singh said.

Recalling the incident, a trader said he was present in the market when the explosion took place. His motorcycle was also parked opposite the blast site. He said the explosion was so powerful that people started running in panic to save their lives, while glass panes of nearby shops were shattered due to the impact. The trader said that even today, recalling the scenes of that day sends chills down his spine.

Legal and Security Context

A year later, while the investigation and its legal proceedings remain part of the larger story, the families of those killed and injured continue to live with the physical, emotional and financial consequences of the blast. Meanwhile, security has been heightened in the area around Delhi’s Red Fort on Tuesday as November 10 marks one year since a powerful car blast killed 11 people in the national capital. (ANI)

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