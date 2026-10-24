A fire erupted in six shops in Noida Sector 126 on Saturday, resulting in one fatality. Fire officials discovered multiple LPG cylinders at the scene, and rescue operations were launched to ensure no others remained trapped in the area.

Fire Incident in Noida

One person lost his life after a fire broke out in around six shops in Sector 126 in Noida on Saturday, police said. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and firefighting operations are underway. Speaking to ANI, ADCP Noida Abhay Kumar Misra said that the fire has been brought under control and the victim was found unconscious during a search operation. "Information was received about a fire in the area under the jurisdiction of Police Station 126. Local police and fire brigade teams immediately reached the spot and brought the fire under control. During a search of the area, one person was found unconscious and was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Further legal proceedings are underway," he said.

Investigation and Rescue Efforts

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of Noida, Pradeep Kumar, told ANI that a large number of LPG cylinders were found inside the premises. "We have found a large number of LPG cylinders inside. We are currently addressing this issue and conducting search and rescue operations to check whether anyone is trapped," Kumar said. Further details regarding the cause of the fire and the extent of damage are awaited.

Industrial Fires in Delhi

Meanwhile, firefighting operations continued at a factory in Delhi's Mayapuri Industrial Area for over 15 hours, with more than 35 fire tenders deployed since last night. Two adjacent factories were also affected by the blaze. Cooling operations were initiated after the initial firefighting efforts, while smoke continued to billow from the factory.

Speaking to ANI, Fire Station Officer Naveen Thakran said, "Last night, we received a call reporting a factory fire at B-41, Mayapuri Industrial Area. Upon the arrival of our fire tenders, it was discovered that three factories were involved; consequently, the incident was upgraded to a 'medium' category. The structures consist of a ground floor, upper floors, and a terrace; one of the buildings also includes a basement.” “All these structures, including the terrace areas, contained various materials. The fire was reported as 'under control' at 8:00 AM. Cooling operations are currently underway. By the time the incident was upgraded to the 'medium' category, twenty fire tenders were already present at the scene. Operations are currently in the third shift. Cooling operations are ongoing," he added.

Student Found in Burnt Condition in Delhi

Earlier on Saturday, an 18-year-old Class 12 female student was found in a burnt condition behind the guard room of a school in Delhi's Krishna Nagar, with police examining the circumstances surrounding the incident. According to Delhi Police, a PCR call regarding a fire incident was received from the school on Saturday. Police personnel from Krishna Nagar police station promptly reached the spot and found the student in a burnt condition. During preliminary proceedings, certain materials were recovered from the spot and the deceased's school bag. The Crime Team was called to inspect the scene and collect relevant evidence. (ANI)