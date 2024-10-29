One dead, 22 hospitalised after eating momos at Hyderabad stall, cops launch probe

A 31-year-old woman died and her two minor daughters, along with at least 20 others, were hospitalised after eating momos at a roadside stall in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills last week.

In a shocking incident, a 31-year-old woman died and her two minor daughters, along with at least 20 others, were hospitalised after eating momos at a roadside stall in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills last week. All were rushed to hospitals with severe food poisoning symptoms.

According to a report by Times of India (TOI), Reshma Begum and her two young daughters, ages 12 and 14, had eaten momos from a local roadside stall on October 25. Not long after, they experienced relentless nausea, vomiting, and stomach cramps. The family, hopeful that a brief rest would subside the symptoms, chose to wait before seeking medical attention.

Unfortunately, their condition worsened by October 27, and Reshma’s died while on the way to the hospital.

Subsequently, Reshma’s family reported the incident to the police.

Cops launch probe

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's (GHMC) food safety team and Banjara Hills police launched a probe and located the vendor in Chintal Basti, Khairatabad. Police have since detained two individuals from Bihar, charging them with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Also read: AMAZING! Scientists uncover origin of humanity's love for carb-laden diets, debunks long-held belief

Investigation revealed at least 20 other residents in the vicinity had experienced similar symptoms after eating momos from the same stall. During inspections, food safety officers discovered the vendor was operating without the required FSSAI license, and the food preparation area was found in disturbingly unsanitary conditions.

“We have collected samples of food articles found at the location and sent them to the state food laboratory for analysis. We have also issued orders to stop the operations. The blood culture and stool test reports of the victims have been collected to determine the exact cause of food poisoning,” stated a food safety official, reported TOI.

“We have also written to the SHO of Banjara Hills police station to conduct an inquiry and take necessary action against the accused,” the official added.

Also read: SHOCKING! Telangana man finds iron wire in bourbon biscuit meant for his children; sparks concern (WATCH)

Latest Videos