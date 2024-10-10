Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SHOCKING! Telangana man finds iron wire in bourbon biscuit meant for his children; sparks concern (WATCH)

    A quiet family snack time in Telangana's Kamareddy district took a terrifying turn when a father discovered a thin iron wire in one of the bourbon biscuits that his children were eating.

    SHOCKING! Telangana man finds iron wire in bourbon biscuit meant for his children; sparks concern (WATCH) shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 10, 2024, 7:07 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 10, 2024, 7:30 PM IST

    A quiet family snack time in Telangana's Kamareddy district took a terrifying turn when a father discovered a thin iron wire in one of the bourbon biscuits that his children were eating. Alarmed, the man quickly recorded and shared a video of the contaminated biscuit across social media platforms warning children to exercise caution when consuming such products. The video has since gone viral and is now sparking a wave of concern among parents.

    According to reports, Hanuman Reddy, a resident of Devunipalli, purchased the biscuits from a local shop for his children. But what was supposed to be a simple treat quickly turned into a nightmare. As his children began eating the biscuits, they made a shocking discovery—an iron wire embedded inside one of the biscuits.

    In the viral video, Reddy can be seen showing the iron wire found in the biscuit as his children look on. His voice, filled with concern, urges parents to be vigilant when feeding their children snacks, warning them of the hidden dangers that could be lurking in seemingly harmless treats.

    “This could have ended very badly. I’m sharing this video to alert all parents—please, be careful when giving your children food. You never know what’s inside,” Reddy said in his now widely circulated video.

    The video has spread like wildfire across social media platforms, causing outrage and raising serious concerns about product safety. Many are questioning how such a hazardous object made its way into a packaged food product, calling for immediate action from the company responsible.

    Also read: Delivery boy caught spitting in Canadian man's drink meant for his 2-yr-old son; video sparks concern (WATCH)

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ratan Tata final journey: An emotional Shantanu Naidu leads hearse on bike, Internet is heartbroken (WATCH) shk

    Ratan Tata final journey: An emotional Shantanu Naidu leads hearse on bike, leaves netizens heartbroken |WATCH

    Kerala: Actress Prayaga Martin appears for questioning in gangster Om Prakash drug case dmn

    Kerala: Actress Prayaga Martin appears for questioning in gangster Om Prakash drug case

    UP receives the largest share of Rs 31,962 crore in tax devolution, CM Yogi expresses his gratitude to PM Modi dmn

    UP receives the largest share of Rs 31,962 crore in tax devolution, CM Yogi expresses his gratitude to PM Modi

    Ayodhya's new trauma center to be completed by May 2025 gcw

    Ayodhya's new trauma center to be completed by May 2025

    Farewell, Ratan Tata: Veteran industrialist laid to rest with state honours in Mumbai; WATCH gun salute shk

    Farewell, Ratan Tata: Veteran industrialist laid to rest with state honours in Mumbai; WATCH gun salute

    Recent Stories

    cricket England on brink of victory against Pakistan in first Test scr

    England on brink of victory against Pakistan in first Test

    iPhone 15 to OnePlus 12: Top 5 flagship smartphones worth buying this Diwali sale gcw

    iPhone 15 to OnePlus 12: Top 5 flagship smartphones worth buying this Diwali sale

    Want to relieve constipation? Try buttermilk with these 2 ingredients dmn

    Want to relieve constipation? Try buttermilk with these 2 ingredients

    Want to relieve constipation? Try buttermilk with these 2 ingredients dmn

    Want to relieve constipation? Try buttermilk with these 2 ingredients

    football Bolivia vs Colombia: World Cup qualifier match preview, probable lineups and live streaming scr

    Bolivia vs Colombia: World Cup qualifier match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon