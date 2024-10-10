SHOCKING! Telangana man finds iron wire in bourbon biscuit meant for his children; sparks concern (WATCH)

A quiet family snack time in Telangana's Kamareddy district took a terrifying turn when a father discovered a thin iron wire in one of the bourbon biscuits that his children were eating.

A quiet family snack time in Telangana's Kamareddy district took a terrifying turn when a father discovered a thin iron wire in one of the bourbon biscuits that his children were eating. Alarmed, the man quickly recorded and shared a video of the contaminated biscuit across social media platforms warning children to exercise caution when consuming such products. The video has since gone viral and is now sparking a wave of concern among parents.

According to reports, Hanuman Reddy, a resident of Devunipalli, purchased the biscuits from a local shop for his children. But what was supposed to be a simple treat quickly turned into a nightmare. As his children began eating the biscuits, they made a shocking discovery—an iron wire embedded inside one of the biscuits.

In the viral video, Reddy can be seen showing the iron wire found in the biscuit as his children look on. His voice, filled with concern, urges parents to be vigilant when feeding their children snacks, warning them of the hidden dangers that could be lurking in seemingly harmless treats.

“This could have ended very badly. I’m sharing this video to alert all parents—please, be careful when giving your children food. You never know what’s inside,” Reddy said in his now widely circulated video.

The video has spread like wildfire across social media platforms, causing outrage and raising serious concerns about product safety. Many are questioning how such a hazardous object made its way into a packaged food product, calling for immediate action from the company responsible.

