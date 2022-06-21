On Xi Jinping's invite, PM Modi to attend BRICS summit

It must be noted that the Summit is taking place when the entire world is divided into two parts over Russia's ongoing military operation on Ukraine that began in February this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the 14th BRICS Summit in virtual mode on June 23-24 to discuss issues pertaining to common concerns for all developing countries.

Being hosted by China, President Xi Jinping invited the prime minister along with heads of Brazil, Russia and South Africa.

It must be noted that the Summit is taking place when the entire world is divided into two parts over Russia's ongoing military operation on Ukraine that began in February this year.

India and China have refrained from condemning Vladimir Putin's action in Ukraine. Both countries cited their historic ties with Moscow.

New Delhi and Beijing have been engaged in border standoffs for over two years. The two countries have held the 14th round of military talks to resolve the crisis and the 15th round is to take soon to disengage from the remaining areas.

The leaders would also discuss the war that has been ongoing between Russia and Ukraine. This is the first BRICS Summit since the war broke between the two countries earlier this year.

'BRICS countries have regularly called for reform of the multilateral system in order to make it more representative and inclusive,' the ministry of external affairs said.

The developing countries' leaders will also deliberate on Global Development with guest countries on June 24.

The agenda for this year's Summit would be to discuss intra-BRICS cooperation in areas like counter-terrorism, trade, health, traditional medicine, environment, S&T and innovation, agriculture, technical and vocational education & training, and MSMEs.

They are also likely to hold talks on issues like reform of the multilateral system, combating the Covid-19 pandemic and global economic recovery, amongst others.

Before the beginning of the Summit, PM Modi will deliver a recorded keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum on June 22.

The BRICS nations together represent 41 per cent of the global population, 24 per cent of the global GDP and 16 per cent of the global trade.

