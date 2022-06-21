Exclusive! New Parliament may open doors for Winter Session, says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

"The new Parliament complex would be reflective of our 130 crore citizens' aspirations and expectations," Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla told Asianet News in an exclusive interview.

The new Parliament building could welcome members by the beginning of Winter session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla told Asianet News in an exclusive interview.

Birla said, "Definitely, people of this country want to know when Aatmnirbhar Bharat's (self-reliant India's) Parliament will be ready. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the new Parliament, it was decided that he construction would be completed in two years."

"In 2022, the two year period comes to an end. We are trying that when the Winter session happens in November-December 2022, it would happen in the new Parliament. The new Parliament complex would be reflective of our 130 crore citizens' aspirations and expectations," he said.

When asked about absence of a Central Hall in the new Parliament building, the Lok Sabha speaker said: "The new building has a central lounge and separate offices for Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Because we had to construct the Parliament on the land that is already available to us, we utilised the land completely. Besides separate rooms for the two Houses, there are committee rooms, central lounge, public and media enclosures. Whatever is their in the existing Parliament will be available in the new building."

The Lok Sabha speaker said that the existing building will remain as a reminder of the country's historic journey from independence period till now.

He said, "This is our historical building. This is our temple. Many crucial decision have been taken here. We took over power post independence here. In the last 75 years of this democratic journey, many successive governments have tried to take the country forward. Through laws and decisions taken here, there has been social and economic transformation."

"The new Parliament symbolises our new aspirations. We expect that when we complete 100 years of independence, the country is developed and self-reliant, and the country remains ahead in every sphere aspect. This is our dream. The new Parliament will fulfil these expectations. The debate and discussions that will happen there will definitely benefit the people of the country," he added.

