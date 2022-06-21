Agnipath scheme: Govt says recruitment process will remain unchanged

According to Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, the Indian Navy's recruitment calendar was set for June 25, but it will begin on June 22.

The government on Tuesday announced that the recruitment process for Agniveers, recruits of the recently introduced Agnipath initiative, which provoked massive objections, primarily among defence aspirants, will remain unchanged.

"The regimental procedure will remain unchanged," Lt Gen Anil Puri, assistant secretary in the Department of Military Affairs, said in the second tri-services briefing since Sunday. "We'll take an oath, and applicants must swear that they haven't been involved in arson or vandalism."

According to Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, the Indian Navy's recruitment calendar was set for June 25, but it will begin on June 22. Online registration will begin on July 1.

Agniveers are being inducted gradually, according to Air Marshal SK Jha, with 2 per cent inducted in the first year. "In the fifth year, the numbers will be nearly 6,000, and in the tenth year, they will be around 9,000-10,000. "Now, only 'Agniveer Vayu' would be used for registration in the Indian Air Force."

Lt Gen Puri stated that several reform committees recommend a younger profile for the armed forces, and the Agnipath scheme contributes to that change in the defence forces.

According to him, the Agnipath concept strikes a compromise between the military's youthful profile, the recruitment of technically adept and adaptive people, and the individual's future readiness. "For the country's security, we need the best," he continued.

He stated that "credible" information on the 'Agnipath' scheme has recently dispelled misinformation about the initiative and that young people training to be soldiers have returned to physical activities in several locations.

"No other country in the world can match India's demographic dividend." Fifty per cent of our youth are under the age of twenty-five. The Army should take advantage of the situation. Lt Gen Anil Puri remarked, "We must be cognizant of this demographic dividend."

"This is a question of national security for our country." Someone circulated the rumour that retired Army personnel will be assigned to the Agniveer plan. This information is false."



