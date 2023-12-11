Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Omar Abdullah voices disappointment following SC verdict on Article 370 abrogation

    Opposition leaders mirrored Abdullah's sentiment, with Ghulam Nabi Azad expressing discontent and recognizing the widespread dissatisfaction among the people of Jammu and Kashmir following the verdict. However, senior Congress leader Karan Singh, a scion of the former Jammu and Kashmir king Maharaja Hari Singh, took a different stance.

    Omar Abdullah voices disappointment following SC verdict on Article 370 abrogation AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 11, 2023, 1:27 PM IST

    In the wake of the Supreme Court's judgement on the Article 370 abrogation, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Monday (December 11) expressed a sense of disappointment coupled with an unwavering resolve. While acknowledging the BJP's prolonged path to this juncture, he reiterated preparedness for the continued journey ahead.

    The apex court's landmark judgment validated the Centre's decision to revoke Article 370, which conferred unique status upon the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, along with Justices Gavai and Surya Kant, emphasized Article 370's transient nature, affirming the president's authority to annul it.

    J&K, Ladakh's integrity with Bharat stands reinforced: Amit Shah after SC's verdict on Article 370

    Opposition leaders mirrored Abdullah's sentiment, with Ghulam Nabi Azad expressing discontent and recognizing the widespread dissatisfaction among the people of Jammu and Kashmir following the verdict. However, senior Congress leader Karan Singh, a scion of the former Jammu and Kashmir king Maharaja Hari Singh, took a different stance. He welcomed the judgment and advised against futile opposition, urging a focus on upcoming elections instead.

    Integral to the verdict was the Supreme Court's directive to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct legislative elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30, 2024. Congress MP Karti Chidambaram highlighted the urgency of restoring statehood and promptly organizing elections, underscoring the necessity of electoral representation for the populace.

    Article 370 verdict: Supreme Court upholds reorganisation of Ladakh as Union Territory

    The sentiments expressed by political leaders resonated across the region, with varying degrees of acceptance and disappointment over the verdict. While some voiced discontent and a sense of opposition, others advocated for redirecting energies toward electoral processes and embracing the legal outcome.

    As the nation grapples with this landmark judgment, the focus now shifts toward the road ahead for Jammu and Kashmir. The court's directive for future elections and the need for restored statehood stand as critical steps to pave the way for democratic representation and governance in the region.

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2023, 1:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jammu Kashmir Ladakh integrity with Bharat stands reinforced Amit Shah after SC verdict on abrogation of Article 370 gcw

    J&K, Ladakh's integrity with Bharat stands reinforced: Amit Shah after SC's verdict on Article 370

    RBI warns against misleading loan waiver advertisements

    RBI warns against misleading loan waiver advertisements

    NayaJammuKashmir trends as SC upholds abrogation of Article 370, calls for polls by September 2024 AJR

    #NayaJammuKashmir trends as SC upholds abrogation of Article 370, calls for polls by September 2024

    Kerala University students claim hostel feeds them food infested with maggots, bandages, screws, scrubber anr

    Maggots, bandages, screws, scrubber in hostel food? Kerala University students complain

    PM Modi calls Supreme Court verdict on Article 370 a beacon of hope one that fortifies very essence of unity gcw

    'Historic': PM Modi calls SC verdict on Article 370 a beacon of hope; one that fortifies very essence of unity

    Recent Stories

    Gujarat's success story of automotive industry anr

    The amazing success story of Gujarat's auto industry

    Football ISL 2023-24: NorthEast United FC's coach unhappy after settling for draw against Hyderabad FC (WATCH) osf

    ISL 2023-24: NorthEast United FC's coach unhappy after settling for draw against Hyderabad FC (WATCH)

    Rajinikanth 73rd Birthday Special: From attempting suicide to shaving heads; 10 shocking things fans did for Thalaiva RBA

    Rajinikanth 73rd Birthday: From attempting suicide to shaving heads; 10 shocking things fans did for Thalaiva

    Jammu Kashmir Ladakh integrity with Bharat stands reinforced Amit Shah after SC verdict on abrogation of Article 370 gcw

    J&K, Ladakh's integrity with Bharat stands reinforced: Amit Shah after SC's verdict on Article 370

    Koffee With Karan 8: Aditya Roy Kapur on dating Ananya Panday, 'Ask me no secrets, and I will tell you no lie' RKK

    Koffee With Karan 8: Aditya Roy Kapur on dating Ananya Panday, 'Ask me no secrets, and I will tell you no lie'

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon