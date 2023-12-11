Omar Abdullah voices disappointment following SC verdict on Article 370 abrogation

Opposition leaders mirrored Abdullah's sentiment, with Ghulam Nabi Azad expressing discontent and recognizing the widespread dissatisfaction among the people of Jammu and Kashmir following the verdict. However, senior Congress leader Karan Singh, a scion of the former Jammu and Kashmir king Maharaja Hari Singh, took a different stance.

In the wake of the Supreme Court's judgement on the Article 370 abrogation, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Monday (December 11) expressed a sense of disappointment coupled with an unwavering resolve. While acknowledging the BJP's prolonged path to this juncture, he reiterated preparedness for the continued journey ahead.

The apex court's landmark judgment validated the Centre's decision to revoke Article 370, which conferred unique status upon the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, along with Justices Gavai and Surya Kant, emphasized Article 370's transient nature, affirming the president's authority to annul it.

Opposition leaders mirrored Abdullah's sentiment, with Ghulam Nabi Azad expressing discontent and recognizing the widespread dissatisfaction among the people of Jammu and Kashmir following the verdict. However, senior Congress leader Karan Singh, a scion of the former Jammu and Kashmir king Maharaja Hari Singh, took a different stance. He welcomed the judgment and advised against futile opposition, urging a focus on upcoming elections instead.

Integral to the verdict was the Supreme Court's directive to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct legislative elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30, 2024. Congress MP Karti Chidambaram highlighted the urgency of restoring statehood and promptly organizing elections, underscoring the necessity of electoral representation for the populace.

The sentiments expressed by political leaders resonated across the region, with varying degrees of acceptance and disappointment over the verdict. While some voiced discontent and a sense of opposition, others advocated for redirecting energies toward electoral processes and embracing the legal outcome.

As the nation grapples with this landmark judgment, the focus now shifts toward the road ahead for Jammu and Kashmir. The court's directive for future elections and the need for restored statehood stand as critical steps to pave the way for democratic representation and governance in the region.