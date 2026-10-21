Om Prakash Mathur is set to be sworn in as the 29th Governor of Keralam on October 23. He succeeds Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar, who has been transferred to Tamil Nadu as part of a broader reshuffle involving six states by President Droupadi Murmu.

Om Prakash Mathur will be sworn in as the Governor of Keralam on October 23. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Lok Bhavan Auditorium between 12 pm and 12.30 pm. The Chief Justice of the High Court of Keralam, Justice Soumen Sen, will administer the oath of office to the Governor-designate.

Mathur, who previously served as the Governor of Sikkim, hails from Bedal village in Bali, Pali district, Rajasthan. He graduated from Rajasthan University and entered public life as an RSS Pracharak. He also served as the BJP General Secretary in charge of Gujarat and was a Member of the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. Mathur succeeds Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar as the 29th Governor of Keralam and Arlekar has been transferred to Tamil Nadu.

President Appoints Four Other New Governors

A week ago, President Droupadi Murmu appointed four new Governors to the States, naming Sudha Yadav as Karnataka Governor, Dhal Singh Bisen as Uttarakhand Governor, Braj Mohan Ram as Odisha Governor and Dushyant Gautam as Sikkim Governor, according to a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan. Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, the incumbent Governor of Keralam, has been appointed Governor of Tamil Nadu.

Sudha Yadav appointed Karnataka Governor

Sudha Yadav, appointed Governor of Karnataka, is a former Lok Sabha MP from Mahendragarh in Haryana and a member of the BJP Parliamentary Board. She holds an MSc and a PhD in Chemistry from IIT Roorkee and served as a member of the National Commission for Backwards Classes from 2019 to 2022. She is a Yadav OBC leader from Haryana. Yadav entered electoral politics following the death of her husband, Sukhbir Singh Yadav, a BSF Deputy Commandant who was martyred during the Kargil War. She subsequently represented Mahendragarh in the Lok Sabha and held organisational responsibilities within the BJP.

Dhal Singh Bisen for Uttarakhand

Dhal Singh Bisen, appointed Governor of Uttarakhand, is a former Lok Sabha MP from Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh. He has served as an MLA and a Cabinet Minister in the Madhya Pradesh government, handling portfolios including School Education, Forest, Transport and Mines. He has also chaired the Madhya Pradesh Fourth State Finance Commission. An Ayurveda practitioner by profession, Bisen has expressed an interest in Indian systems of medicine and their relationship with modern medical practices. He is an OBC (Bhoyar Pawar) leader.

Braj Mohan Ram is new Odisha Governor

Braj Mohan Ram, a Dalit leader from the Dhobi community, was appointed as the Governor of Odisha. He is a former parliamentarian from Jharkhand who represented Palamu in the Lok Sabha for three consecutive terms, winning elections in 1996, 1998 and 1999. He also served as an MLA in undivided Bihar. His public and organisational work has included involvement with the Scheduled Caste Morcha and Dhobi Mahasangh. He has also been associated with efforts to establish educational institutions in Chandwa.

Dushyant Gautam gets Sikkim

Dushyant Gautam, appointed Governor of Sikkim, is a former BJP National General Secretary and former president of the party's Scheduled Caste Morcha. He has served as a councillor in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and as a Rajya Sabha member.

The appointments are part of a broader reshuffle involving six states, with the Governors of Sikkim and Keralam being reassigned to Keralam and Tamil Nadu, respectively. The new appointments will take effect from the dates on which the appointees assume charge of their respective offices. (ANI)