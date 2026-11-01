Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate a two-day conference in Thiruvananthapuram for PAC chairpersons to discuss audit, accountability, and strategies for improving legislative oversight of public expenditure across India.

Lok Sabha Speaker to Inaugurate PAC Conference

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is scheduled to inaugurate the two-day Conference of Chairpersons of Public Accounts Committees (PACs) of Parliament and State/UT Legislatures in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. The inaugural session will be graced by the Chief Minister of Keralam, V D Satheesan; Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Harivansh; Speaker, Keralam Legislative Assembly, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan; and Chairperson, Public Accounts Committee of the Keralam Legislative Assembly, K. N. Balagopal, who will also address the gathering. Parliamentary PAC Chairperson K.C. Venugopal will deliver the welcome address, while Kerala Assembly Deputy Speaker Shanimol Usman will propose the vote of thanks.

Focus on Audit and Accountability

The high-level conference will bring together PAC chairpersons and members from across the country. The two-day Conference will deliberate on the theme, ‘Audit, Accountability and Good Governance: The Evolving Role of the PAC’. The deliberations will provide an important platform for sharing experiences, exchanging best practices and exploring ways to further strengthen the role of Public Accounts Committees in ensuring legislative oversight of public expenditure and promoting transparency, accountability and financial discipline in governance.

As key parliamentary institutions entrusted with examining public expenditure and ensuring that public funds are utilised in accordance with legislative intent, Public Accounts Committees play a vital role in upholding the principles of accountability and responsible governance. The Conference is expected to foster constructive dialogue on emerging challenges in public financial management, the evolving audit landscape and the need to further enhance the effectiveness of legislative scrutiny.

Valedictory Session Details

The Conference will conclude on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, with the Valedictory Session to be addressed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Meanwhile, the Speaker, Keralam Legislative Assembly, and the Chairperson, Public Accounts Committee of Parliament, will also address the session. The Deputy Speaker, Keralam Legislative Assembly, will deliver the Welcome Address, while the Chairperson, Public Accounts Committee of the Keralam Legislative Assembly, will propose the Vote of Thanks.

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