Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, urging the youth to uphold the Iron Man's ideals of unity, integrity, and decisive leadership to contribute towards a developed and strong India.

Tributes to the Iron Man of India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid floral tributes at the portrait of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan on his birth anniversary on Saturday. On this occasion, addressing young students and participants from different colleges and schools, Birla called upon the youth to draw inspiration from the life and ideals of the Iron Man, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and to dedicate their abilities, innovation and collective efforts to strengthening India's national unity and integrity and building a developed nation.

Birla said that the life of Sardar Patel, the architect of modern India's national unity, exemplified firm resolve, exceptional organisational skills, farsightedness and decisive leadership. Recalling Sardar Patel's remarkable contribution to national integration, he observed that despite numerous challenges and adverse circumstances following Independence, his unwavering commitment to the nation enabled him to integrate around 560 princely states into the Indian Union. "The unity and integrity of India as we see it today owes an immeasurable debt to his leadership and vision," he added. He also highlighted Sardar Patel's ability to engage in dialogue, take firm decisions when required and carry everyone along in pursuit of a common national objective.

Empowering the Youth for Nation Building

Referring to the students assembled in the Central Hall, Birla appreciated their thoughtfulness, self-confidence, decision-making abilities and spirit of innovation. He observed that the diversity of opinions and perspectives expressed by young people from different parts of the country reflected the inherent strength of India's democracy. "While cultures, languages, political systems and viewpoints may differ, the commitment to national unity and the larger interests of the country must remain common and paramount," he added.

Lok Sabha Speaker noted that Samvidhan Sadan holds a special place in India's national journey, having witnessed the freedom struggle and the making of the Constitution. It has also been a venue for deliberations and decisions concerning the country's economic and social development and the making of a new India. He expressed confidence that young people, carrying the ideas, perspectives and inspiration gained from this historic institution, would contribute meaningfully to the vision of a developed India.

Responsibility of the Younger Generation

Emphasising the responsibility of the younger generation in nation-building, Birla said that while great personalities had secured Independence and laid the foundations of a new India through their sacrifices and contributions, it was now the responsibility of the youth to take the nation forward. "With the strength of science and technology, abundant knowledge, resources, self-confidence and innovative capabilities, India's young generation has immense opportunities to make meaningful contributions across diverse fields," the Speaker stated.

Lok Sabha Speaker urged young people to channel their creativity, spirituality, scientific temper and technological capabilities towards the service of the nation. He stressed that national interest must remain the foremost priority for young people working in every sphere and that the collective efforts of the country's leadership and youth would be instrumental in realising the vision of an India that leads the world. Expressing hope that the ideas shared by the young participants would inspire youth across the country with renewed energy, direction, confidence and determination, Birla said that India's younger generation should imbibe the vision, hard work, firm resolve and self-confidence exemplified by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He expressed confidence that these qualities would enable India to emerge as a transformative global force and contribute solutions to challenges confronting the world.

Official Commemorations

Earlier in the day, Birla, in his message on X, had stated, "On the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ji, the Iron Man of India and the recipient of the Bharat Ratna, I pay my heartfelt tributes to the great visionary whose unwavering resolve and exceptional leadership gave a new direction to the unity, integrity and sovereignty of our nation." "From playing a leading role in the freedom struggle to shaping the destiny of independent India, Sardar Patel Ji's contribution to the nation remains unparalleled and unforgettable. As the first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of independent India, he successfully addressed one of the most formidable challenges confronting the newly independent nation by playing a decisive role in the integration of more than 562 princely states. His extraordinary leadership and political foresight strengthened the foundations of a united and powerful India," the post said.

"Sardar Patel Ji's vision extended beyond the attainment of independence; he aspired to build a strong, self-reliant and cohesive nation where diversity would be our strength and national unity our defining identity. The observance of his birth anniversary as National Unity Day reminds us of our collective responsibility towards preserving the unity, integrity and security of our nation. Let us draw inspiration from his ideals and resolve to contribute wholeheartedly towards building a strong, harmonious and developed India," it further added.

Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh; Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilisers J. P. Nadda; Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju; Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge; Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Harivansh; Members of Parliament, including Nitin Nabin and Smt. Sonia Gandhi; former Members and other dignitaries also paid floral tributes at the portrait of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion. Secretary General, Lok Sabha, Utpal Kumar Singh and Secretary General, Rajya Sabha, P. C. Mody, along with senior officers of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariats, also joined the dignitaries in paying tributes to Sardar Patel.