Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla advocates for improved, inclusive healthcare access for senior citizens, stressing the importance of preventive measures, physical independence, and ongoing medical innovation to ensure a dignified life for the elderly.

Ensuring Inclusive Healthcare for the Elderly

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday emphasised the need to extend healthcare benefits to all sections of society, stating that the challenge lies not only in developing advanced treatment facilities but also in ensuring that their benefits reach those who need them most, including elderly persons in underserved communities. He asserted that every senior citizen deserves the opportunity to live with dignity, remain mobile, and enjoy the best possible quality of life, irrespective of age.

Birla made these observations while addressing dignitaries at the 13th International GOSICON, the annual international conference organised by the Geriatric Orthopaedic Society of India (GOSI) in New Delhi. Birla highlighted the crucial role of families, society, healthcare professionals, and public institutions in supporting the elderly. He noted that greater outreach, effective dissemination of medical knowledge, and the responsible use of social media can help spread awareness about bone health, injury prevention, and available treatment options. Research findings and best practices must be communicated in a manner that enables the general public to make informed decisions about their health, he added.

The Role of Policy and Preventive Care

He also observed that the concerns and recommendations of medical experts carry wider societal significance and merit serious consideration in policymaking. Furthermore, he underscored the importance of continued governmental efforts and appropriate policies to improve healthcare for senior citizens. Emphasising the importance of preventive healthcare and an active lifestyle, Birla observed that while ageing is inevitable, maintaining good health, mobility, and quality of life well into old age is achievable through regular exercise, timely medical intervention, and appropriate healthcare practices.

Bone-related ailments, knee problems, spinal disorders, and hip injuries pose significant challenges to the elderly and can seriously affect their independence and mobility, he added. Highlighting regular exercise as an integral part of daily life to promote bone health and physical well-being, Birla stressed that preventing diseases before they occur, rather than relying solely on treatment after onset, must be a key priority in healthcare. He also emphasised that greater public awareness about preventive measures and healthy living practices is essential to help people lead healthier lives as they grow older.

Medical Innovation and Research

Turning to continuous medical research and innovation, he noted that advances in medical science and technology are opening new avenues for treating bone and spinal disorders. Doctors and specialists must continue to study emerging technologies, exchange professional experiences, and share best practices to improve the quality and accessibility of healthcare services, he said.

Referring to the vital contribution of medical professionals in advancing the treatment of bone and spinal injuries, Birla highlighted the need to restore mobility and functional independence among senior citizens. He underlined that the adoption of advanced medical technologies, alongside effective treatment and rehabilitation, plays a significant role in improving outcomes for patients suffering from serious bone, spine, and hip injuries.

Birla emphasised the importance of continued research, technological advancement, and the sharing of clinical experience as essential to strengthening specialised healthcare. He added that conferences of medical experts provide a vital platform for exchanging knowledge, discussing emerging challenges, sharing research findings, and training the next generation of doctors. He said that such collaborative efforts help translate medical advances into better treatment and rehabilitation services for patients nationwide.

Congratulating the participating specialists and researchers from various States, the Speaker expressed confidence that their collective expertise, research, and innovations would contribute significantly to addressing the growing challenges associated with ageing and bone-related ailments. (ANI)