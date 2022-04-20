Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal dances to a Punjabi song while testing E-scooter’s music feature; watch

Ola CEO and co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal and Slokarth Dash, Head of Strategy and Planning, shook their legs to Hardy Sandhu’s famous song ‘Bijlee Bijlee’. Bhavish Aggarwal posted this video on the microblogging site Twitter. As mentioned by Bhavish in the tweet, while conducting expert testing for the MoveOS 2 music feature, the duo broke into the dance. The footage shows Bhavish Aggarwal grooving to ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and sporting sunglasses. They performed the hook step to the popular Punjabi track ‘Bijlee Bijlee’. The video at first shows the duo dancing and then later pans out to show a red colour Ola scooter.

After being shared on digital media, the video has garnered over 203K views and 7K likes. Social media users took this as an opportunity to write about the waiting list of the Ola scooter while they await the delivery of their booked two-wheeler. A user wrote, "The red scooter is mine which is not yet Delivered I had paid for it on Jan 21 st you people are keeping it there and dancing." Another person commented, "Hume bhi nachne ka moka digiye humne bhi kab se book kiya hua hai."

The updated software MoveOS 2.0 is predicted to have Bluetooth connectivity and navigation on the screen. The latest OS will also come with a Music feature, which might be why Bhavesh Agarwal danced to the song. Bhavish Aggarwal stated that MoveOS 2.0 is ready to be rolled out by April, revealing some essential operating system features. While launching electric scooters, Ola assured several other features, including Hill Hold control and Hyper mode in S1 Pro-electric scooters. According to Varun Dubey, Chief Marketing Officer, most of the updates ensured by Ola will be available before June this year.

