Coromandel Express derailment shocks the nation; distressing visuals narrate the horror

The accident happened around 7.20 pm near Bahanaga Bazar station when the Coromandel Express was on the way to Chennai Central station from Shalimar station near Kolkata.

At least 50 people died and 350 people were injured as a three way accident involving Bengaluru-Howrah superfast express, the Coromandel Express and goods train on three separate tracks occurred at Bahanagar in Odisha’s Balasore district.

A railway official said that several coaches of 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah superfast express travelling to Howrah, derailed at Bahanagabazar and fell on the up line.

"These derailed coaches collided with 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and its coaches capsized too," he said.

A goods train was also involved in the accident as the coaches of the Coromandel Express hit its wagons after getting derailed, the official said.

“At around 7 p.m., 10-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Baleswar and fell on the opposite track. After some time, another train from Yeswanthpur to Howrah dashed into those derailed coaches resulting in the derailment of its 3-4 coaches,” Railway Spokesperson Amitabh Sharma said.

A PTI reporter at the spot said several people were trapped under the derailed coaches, and locals were assisting emergency services personnel to rescue them, but darkness was hindering the operation.

The Odisha government has issued helpline 06782-262286. The railway helplines are 033-26382217 (Howrah), 8972073925 (Kharagpur), 8249591559 (Balasore) and 044- 25330952 (Chennai).

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took stock of the situation and said, "I have just reviewed the situation about this truly tragic railway accident. I will be visiting the spot tomorrow morning."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was personally monitoring the situation along with the chief secretary and other officials.

"Shocked to know that the Shalimar- Coromondel express, carrying passengers from West Bengal, collided with a goods train near Balasore today evening and some of our outbound people have been seriously affected/ injured. We are coordinating with Odisha government and South Eastern Railways for our people's sake. Our emergency control room has been activated at once with numbers 033- 22143526/ 22535185. All out efforts for rescue, retrieval, aid and assistance initiated," wrote the West Bengal CM on Twitter.

"We are sending a 5- 6 members team to the spot to cooperate with the Odisha government and railway authorities and to assist rescue operations. I am monitoring the situation continually personally with Chief Secretary and other senior officers," she added.

Rescue operations underway; NDRF and SDRF teams rush at the accident site

Following the shocking incident, Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena stated, "NDRF and SDRF teams are on the spot. 600-700 rescue force personnel working. Rescue operation to be conducted throughout the night. All hospitals are providing support. Our immediate concern is to rescue victims. Concerned officials rushed to the spot."

Additional rescue team of Odisha Fire and Emergency Service comprising 26 members with advance rescue equipment of Odisha Fire and Disaster Response Academy Bhubaneswar were also moved to the train accident site for rescue operations.

About 50 Ambulances were mobilised to the site. Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) and his team were also present on the site, directing ambulances and first aid. Odisha's Health Secretary added, "50 doctors have been mobilized from other districts. Team of doctors dispatched from SCB MCH. Private hospitals in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack are also ready to receive patients."

Meanwhile, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw wrote on Twitter, "Rushing to the site in Odisha. My prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured and condolences to the bereaved families. Rescue teams mobilised from Bhubaneswar and Kolkata. NDRF, State govt. teams and Airforce also mobilised. Will take all hands required for the rescue ops."

"Ex-gratia compensation to the victims of this unfortunate train accident in Odisha; ₹10 Lakh in case of death, ₹2 Lakh towards grievous and ₹50,000 for minor injuries," Vaishnaw added.

PM Modi 'distressed' by horrifying train accident in Odisha; other political leaders express grief

Taking stock of the situation, PM Narendra Modi expressed grief over a train accident in Odisha's Balasore district and spoke with Union Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

"Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected," he tweeted.

President Droupadi Murmu took to Twitter to express grief and said, "Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in an unfortunate rail accident in Balasore, Odisha. My heart goes out to the bereaved families. I pray for the success of rescue operations and quick recovery of the injured."

"The train accident at Balasore in Odisha is deeply agonizing. The NDRF team has already reached the accident site, and other teams are also rushing to join the rescue operation. My condolences to the bereaved families and praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," tweeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge urged authorities to expedite rescue operations. "Deeply saddened by the terrible train tragedy involving Coromandel Express in Odisha. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims. We urge the authorities to expedite rescue operations & provide relief to the injured. Request Congress workers to provide all possible help," he tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, urged Congress workers and leaders to extend all support needed for rescue efforts. "Anguished by the tragic news of the accident involving the Coromandel Express, in Balasore, Odisha. My heart goes out to the bereaved families. Wishing for the speedy recovery of those injured," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)