A Hanuman langur in Odisha reportedly stopped vehicles before boarding an ambulance. After reaching a hospital, the monkey approached a deceased man and embraced him, leaving onlookers stunned. The video has gone viral.

An unusual and deeply moving incident in Odisha's Keonjhar district has left hospital staff, local residents and social media users astonished. A wild Hanuman langur reportedly stopped several vehicles along the road before finally boarding a government ambulance and travelling to a hospital. However, what happened after the ambulance reached its destination made the incident even more extraordinary.

The monkey entered the hospital premises, approached the body of a deceased man lying on a stretcher and wrapped its arms around him, appearing to mourn his death. The emotional moment was captured on video and has since attracted widespread attention on social media.

Monkey Stops Vehicles Before Getting Into Ambulance

The unusual incident reportedly took place in the Anandpur area of Odisha's Keonjhar district. According to reports, the Hanuman langur was spotted moving along the road, approaching people and seemingly looking for assistance.

The animal reportedly attempted to stop four to five passing vehicles, but none of the drivers stopped. It also tried climbing onto people's shoulders, seemingly desperate to attract someone's attention. Eventually, a government ambulance approaching the area caught the monkey's attention.

Ambulance driver Bijay Kumar Sahu noticed the animal's unusual behaviour and allowed it to board the vehicle. Surprisingly, the monkey climbed inside and sat calmly, much like a human passenger. During the journey, Sahu was also seen interacting with the animal and recording the unusual encounter.

Hanuman Langur Reaches Hospital In Ambulance

When the ambulance arrived at Anandpur Sub-Divisional Hospital, the monkey stepped out and began looking around the premises. It reportedly sat near a doctor's chamber before noticing a man lying on a nearby stretcher with a sheet covering his face.

The Hanuman langur then approached the man, held him tightly and appeared to embrace his body. Its actions resembled those of someone grieving the loss of a loved one, leaving people present at the hospital surprised and emotional.

Sadly, the man had already been declared dead by the doctors. His family members were waiting beside the body while awaiting the post-mortem examination.

Who Was The Deceased Man? What Happened Before The Incident?

According to available information, the deceased was identified as Thuluku Ram Soren, a resident of Dhenka village under the jurisdiction of Soso police station. He had reportedly fallen ill, following which his family members brought him to Anandpur Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment.

However, after examining him, doctors declared him dead. While his relatives were waiting near the body for the post-mortem examination, the unusual incident involving the monkey unfolded inside the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Hanuman langur had reportedly been sitting near the Jhad eswar Temple in Ghasipura before making its way towards the hospital. During its journey, it appeared to seek assistance by approaching people and attempting to stop vehicles. It eventually got a ride in the government ambulance driven by Bijay Kumar Sahu.

Monkey's Emotional Gesture Leaves Hospital Staff Stunned

What made the incident particularly intriguing was that the deceased man's family members reportedly said the monkey did not belong to them. It was also not identified as anyone's pet, leaving people wondering what had prompted the animal to approach the man.

Although no one could establish whether the monkey had any previous connection with the deceased, its unusual journey and subsequent behaviour became the centre of attention.

The entire episode was captured on video, showing the monkey travelling in the ambulance and later embracing the deceased man at the hospital. The footage has since gone viral on social media, generating considerable discussion among residents of the Anandpur area.

The monkey's unexpected actions have left many people wondering what prompted it to seek help and approach the deceased man. While its actual intentions remain unknown, the unusual encounter has certainly become one of the most talked-about incidents in the region.