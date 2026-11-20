Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi chaired an emergency meeting on Cyclone Akvan, overseeing the evacuation of 3 lakh people across 20 districts. With landfall expected near Ganjam, the state has activated thousands of shelters to ensure safety.

Odisha Intensifies Cyclone Akvan Response With Mass Evacuation Drive

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 20 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi chaired an emergency review meeting at the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) office in Bhubaneswar to assess the state's preparedness for Cyclone Akvan, as over 3 lakh people have been evacuated from vulnerable areas to safer locations.

Emphasising the state government's 'Zero Casualty' mission, the Chief Minister said evacuation operations were progressing rapidly across 20 districts in view of the cyclone's expected landfall along the Odisha coast. "Today, I reviewed the preparations for the cyclone. According to information received from the IMD, the cyclone is now expected to make landfall along the Odisha coast... The situation has now become clearer. Based on this, we have intensified our preparations across 20 districts. Following prior reviews and discussions with the District Magistrates (DMs) of these 20 districts, the evacuation of people to safer locations is progressing rapidly," Majhi said.

He further said that 9,341 cyclone shelters had been prepared across the state, of which 2,623 were currently operational. "Furthermore, we have identified 941 locations across six districts, primarily in hilly areas that are prone to landslides; all teams are fully prepared to handle any eventuality," he added.

The high-level midnight review meeting was attended by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, Chief Secretary Anu Garg, Revenue Secretary Arabinda Padhee, Special Relief Commissioner Rajesh Pravakar Patil and other senior IAS officers. According to meteorological updates shared during the briefing, Cyclone Akvan is forecast to make landfall at Haripur, near Gopalpur in Ganjam district.

Meanwhile, heavy rain and gusty winds lashed Bhubaneswar as the state continued preparations to deal with the potential impact of the cyclone. As part of the precautionary measures, the state government has ordered the closure of all government, government-aided and private schools, along with Anganwadi centres, in six districts from November 19 to November 21. The state administration has intensified its preparedness measures to minimise the impact of the cyclone and ensure the safety of people in vulnerable areas. (ANI)