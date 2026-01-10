An IndiaOne Air flight from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela force-landed near its destination. Six people, including two crew members, were injured and hospitalized. The Odisha government has alerted the DGCA, which is now investigating the incident.

IndiaOne Air Flight Force-lands in Odisha

The Odisha government responded promptly by alerting the Directorate team and initiating coordination with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) after an IndiaOne Air type of aircraft (Caravan 208) bearing Regn. VT-KSS, which was flying from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela, force-landed at a place near Jalda, when it was 8 Nautical miles short of reaching Rourkela, according to a release by the Directorate of Aviation.

DGCA Investigation Underway

Speaking to ANI, Odisha Commerce & Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena said, "We have spoken to the DGCA, which has begun an investigation into the incident. Necessary steps will be taken to ensure such incidents do not recur in the future."

Speaking on the flight's force landing, he stated that the accident occurred around 8-10 kilometres before reaching the destination. "A regular India One flight operating from Bhubaneswar met with an accident near Rourkela, around 8-10 kilometres before reaching its destination," he said.

The Minister further stated that the aircraft, carrying passengers including the pilot, reportedly experienced a sudden drop in pressure and lost balance while flying at a relatively low altitude, leading to the crash.

Six individuals, including two crew members and four passengers, sustained injuries due to the impact of the accident and are currently under medical treatment in nearby hospitals. "The injured passengers were immediately rushed to a nearby local hospital, where they are now stable. By the grace of God, a major tragedy was averted. Had the impact been more severe, there could have been a significant loss of life and property," Jena said.

Authorities Extend Support to Passengers

The Directorate of Civil Aviation (Commerce & Transport Department) has seized the matter and is extending all the support to the passengers through the District Administration and to airlines as needed. The situation is under close watch, and any further development will be updated to the media.

The Chief Minister has reviewed the situation and directed the concerned officials to extend all the support from the state to the passengers, pilots and authorities. (ANI)