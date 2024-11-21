Odisha HORROR! 20-year-old tribal woman assaulted, human faeces forced into her mouth

A 20-year-old tribal woman was allegedly assaulted and forced to consume human feces after protesting crop damage by a non-tribal man in Odisha's Bolangir district. The accused remains at large, prompting outrage and demands for justice from local communities and political figures.

A 20-year-old tribal woman was allegedly assaulted and human faeces were forced into her mouth in Odisha’s Bolangir district, police said on Wednesday. According to authorities , the event occurred on November 16 in Jurabandha village, which is near the Bangamunda police station.

The accused, a non-tribal man, was operating a tractor on the woman’s agricultural land, causing damage to crops, to which she protested. According to the FIR, the accused then allegedly beat her and put human feces in her mouth. It said that the accused also attacked her aunt when she sought to save her.

According to eyewitnesses, Bag later came back and assaulted the woman. He pushed her to the ground and allegedly subjected her to the horrific act of rubbing human excreta on her face before forcing her to consume it. The woman was also verbally abused during the assault.

BJD MP Niranjan Bisi claimed during a news conference in Bhubaneswar that the tribals were incensed since the police had done nothing to prosecute the culprits. According to him, the state administration would be held accountable if Bangamunda's law and order situation worsened.

Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo, the superintendent of police for Bolangir, told PTI that the suspect has been evading capture ever since the event. "To capture him, we have established two special squads. The SP said that police units had even been dispatched to neighboring states to look for him," he added.

He expressed optimism that the accused will be taken into custody shortly. According to a different police official, a complaint has been filed under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.



Latest Videos