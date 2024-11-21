Odisha HORROR! 20-year-old tribal woman assaulted, human faeces forced into her mouth

A 20-year-old tribal woman was allegedly assaulted and forced to consume human feces after protesting crop damage by a non-tribal man in Odisha's Bolangir district. The accused remains at large, prompting outrage and demands for justice from local communities and political figures.

Odisha HORROR! 20-year-old tribal woman assaulted, human faeces forced into her mouth gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 21, 2024, 8:45 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 21, 2024, 8:45 AM IST

A 20-year-old tribal woman was allegedly assaulted and human faeces were forced into her mouth in Odisha’s Bolangir district, police said on Wednesday. According to authorities , the event occurred on November 16 in Jurabandha village, which is near the Bangamunda police station.

The accused, a non-tribal man, was operating a tractor on the woman’s agricultural land, causing damage to crops, to which she protested.  According to the FIR, the accused then allegedly beat her and put human feces in her mouth. It said that the accused also attacked her aunt when she sought to save her.

According to eyewitnesses, Bag later came back and assaulted the woman. He pushed her to the ground and allegedly subjected her to the horrific act of rubbing human excreta on her face before forcing her to consume it. The woman was also verbally abused during the assault.

BJD MP Niranjan Bisi claimed during a news conference in Bhubaneswar that the tribals were incensed since the police had done nothing to prosecute the culprits. According to him, the state administration would be held accountable if Bangamunda's law and order situation worsened.

Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo, the superintendent of police for Bolangir, told PTI that the suspect has been evading capture ever since the event. "To capture him, we have established two special squads. The SP said that police units had even been dispatched to neighboring states to look for him," he added.

He expressed optimism that the accused will be taken into custody shortly. According to a different police official, a complaint has been filed under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

PM Modi awarded Guyana's highest civilian honour; Participates in 'ek ped ma ke naam' initiative vkp

PM Modi awarded Guyana's highest civilian honour; Participates in 'ek ped ma ke naam' initiative

Karnataka Lokayukta raids target corrupt officials in Excise, Irrigation departments vkp

BREAKING: Karnataka Lokayukta raids target corrupt officials in Excise, Irrigation departments

Billionaire Gautam Adani charged in US over alleged $250 million bribery plot; details of charges here snt

Billionaire Gautam Adani charged in US over alleged $250 million bribery plot; details of charges here

Not Mumbai or Ahmedabad but Agra could be leading choice for India to host 2036 Summer Olympics shk

Not Mumbai or Ahmedabad but Agra could be leading choice for India to host 2036 Summer Olympics

BJP-Sena-NCP alliance to retain Maharashtra; NDA to wrest Jharkhand. What different Exit Polls predict? shk

BJP-Sena-NCP alliance to retain Maharashtra; NDA to wrest Jharkhand. What different Exit Polls predict?

Recent Stories

Tata power to Dr. Reddy: 8 stocks to watch on November 21 ATG

Tata power to Dr. Reddy: 8 stocks to watch on November 21

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumors: Actress celebrates Aaradhya's birthday; Jr Bachchan absent ATG

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumors: Actress celebrates Aaradhya's birthday; Jr Bachchan absent

Malayalam actor Meghanathan passes away at 60 anr

Malayalam actor Meghanathan passes away at 60

PM Modi awarded Guyana's highest civilian honour; Participates in 'ek ped ma ke naam' initiative vkp

PM Modi awarded Guyana's highest civilian honour; Participates in 'ek ped ma ke naam' initiative

Want to live longer? Scientists reveal how 111 minutes of walking a day can add extra decade to your life shk

Want to live longer? Scientists reveal how 111 minutes of walking a day can add extra decade to your life

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon