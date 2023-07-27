Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Odisha: Farmer claims to cultivate world's most expensive 'Miyazaki' mango in his orchard

    It is reportedly said that Bhoi has been dedicatedly growing a diverse range of mango breeds in his vast farmland. Intrigued by the allure of the 'Miyazaki' variety, he embarked on a journey to incorporate it into his orchard.

    Rakshyakar Bhoi, a farmer and teacher hailing from Odisha's Kalahandi district, has recently made an astonishing claim of successfully cultivating the renowned 'Miyazaki' variety of mango in his lush orchard. The Miyazaki mango, also known as the world's most expensive mango, is highly sought-after in international markets for its unique taste and exceptional food value. With an astounding price tag of Rs 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh per kilogram, this Japanese breed holds a special place in the global fruit market.

    It is reportedly said that Bhoi has been dedicatedly growing a diverse range of mango breeds in his vast farmland. Intrigued by the allure of the 'Miyazaki' variety, he embarked on a journey to incorporate it into his orchard. After sourcing the prized seeds through the state horticulture department, Bhoi meticulously nurtured and cared for the saplings, ensuring their optimal growth.

    The Miyazaki mango boasts a host of distinct characteristics that set it apart from other varieties. Its vibrant and alluring appearance is complemented by an unparalleled taste, making it a true gastronomic delight. However, the true allure lies in its numerous health benefits. This variety is rich in essential vitamins A and C, as well as potent antioxidants, which play a crucial role in protecting the body against diseases and promoting overall well-being. Furthermore, it is a valuable source of dietary fiber, potassium, and magnesium, essential nutrients that contribute to a healthy lifestyle.

    Given the unique attributes of the 'Miyazaki' mango and its escalating demand in foreign countries, this achievement by Bhoi is a significant milestone for both the agricultural and fruit industries in Odisha. The cultivation of such a prized and expensive mango variety in the region not only highlights Bhoi's dedication and expertise but also presents a promising opportunity for local farmers to explore new avenues and enhance their agricultural practices.

    The Miyazaki variety originated in Japan and has garnered a stellar reputation for its exceptional flavor and medicinal properties. Its popularity extends far beyond the borders of its homeland, captivating the taste buds of fruit enthusiasts worldwide.

