The family of Sarthak Mohapatra, a 22-year-old merchant navy official from Odisha, is seeking government help after he went missing at sea. His mother suspects foul play and has pleaded for his safe return, urging an investigation.

The family of 22-year-old merchant navy official Sarthak Mohapatra is seeking urgent intervention from the Centre and the state government after he went missing at sea while on duty aboard the vessel EA Jersey, and his family is anxiously awaiting any news about his safety.

'Bring My Son Back': Mother's Desperate Plea

The mother of Mohapatra, Rasmita Mohapatra, with teary eyes, has made a desperate plea for her son's safe return. Speaking to ANI, the mother said, "They are only saying that he is missing... I suspect that something wrong has happened to my child. Bring my son back. My demand from the government is that they track his phone. We have written a letter to the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister to bring my son back."

Friend Demands Access to Investigation Footage

His friend Saswat Mohallick said Sarthak last spoke to him on the night of February 2 and also spoke to his mother. The next morning, his friends and family were notified that he had gone missing. He said we have only demanded access to any internal investigation and camera footage, and is urging government authorities to pressure the company to provide this information. "I spoke to him on the night of February 2 at around 10:30 PM, and he also spoke to his mother. Everything seemed normal. On the morning of February 3, we received the first notification that he had been missing since the morning. Today marks three days, and the update remains the same, that search and rescue operations are ongoing. Our demand is that any internal investigation be shared with us, including camera footage. We request the government authorities to ensure that the company is pressured to provide this information," Mohallick said.

Case Details

Sarthak Mohapatra (22), a merchant navy official working as a 'Deck Cadet', is reported missing at sea while on duty aboard the vessel 'EA Jersey' under Anglo-Eastern Ship Management Pvt Lt, since February 3. His family has written to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi seeking urgent intervention from the Centre and the state government. A missing persons report was filed at Bhubaneswar's Sahidnagar police station on February 5. He is a native of Kespur in the Bhadrak district. (ANI)