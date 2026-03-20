Odisha Congress seeks the disqualification of three of its MLAs—Sofia Firdous, Ramesh Jena, and Dasarathi Gomango—for cross-voting in Rajya Sabha polls. C.S. Raazen Ekka filed a petition with the Speaker, citing the anti-defection law.

Congress Files Petition for Disqualification

Congress MLA C.S. Raazen Ekka said that the party has filed a petition before the Assembly Speaker seeking the disqualification of three of its MLAs, including Dasarathi Gamango and Sofia Firdous, for alleged cross-voting in the recent Rajya Sabha elections.

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Speaking to ANI, Ekka said, "We have filed a petition to the Speaker against three of our MLAs under the anti-defection law for their anti-party activities. We have already suspended them from the party."

He added that the party has submitted evidence against two MLAs and will soon provide proof against the third. "We have submitted the proofs against two and will soon provide the same for the third one. We are following the prescribed procedure," he said.

Ekka further stated that the final decision rests with the Speaker. "The Speaker will make a decision. We can also take it to court if we are not satisfied with the decision," he added.

Earlier today, CS Raazen Ekka wrote to Speaker Surama Padhy, citing a violation of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

Speaking with ANI, he said that the party will soon be filing a similar demand regarding MLA Ramesh Jena. "The party has taken action against three MLAs, including one female MLA and two male MLAs, under the Anti-Defection Law for engaging in anti-party activities. The party has already suspended these MLAs and has filed petitions against two of them with the Speaker, seeking the cancellation of their seats, similar to the Sharad Yadav case. The Speaker will consider the procedure and make a decision. If it seems incorrect, then by law, the party can challenge it in court." Ekka said.

"Evidence has been collected against two MLAs, and a petition will also be filed against the third MLA today. The party is following the prescribed procedure and has gathered sufficient evidence to support their claims," he added.

Background on Suspensions and Rajya Sabha Polls

This comes after, on Tuesday, Odisha Congress suspended three MLAs, Sofia Firdous, Ramesh Jena and Dasarathi Gomango, for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections.

The Congress has 14 MLAs in the assembly who had extended support to BJD candidate Datteswar Hota for the fourth Rajya Sabha seat, but cross-voting from BJD and Congress MLAs saw BJP-backed independent candidate Dilip Ray clinch the seat. The cross-voting from BJD and Congress in favour of Ray left the opposition only with one candidate's victory in the Rajya Sabha polls, while the BJP secured two comfortable seats and one going to an independent candidate. (ANI)