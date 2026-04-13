Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi announced the formation of the North Odisha Development Council and a mega steel plant for Keonjhar. He also launched projects worth crores and separately inaugurated a new Visa Application Centre in Bhubaneswar.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi attended the closing ceremony of the Anandpur Mahotsav. During the event on Sunday, the Chief Minister stated that the North Odisha Development Council has been formed for the progress of Northern Odisha, which will accelerate development in the district.

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Keonjhar Development Plan

He noted that the process for establishing a Mega Steel Plant in Keonjhar is moving forward, with the goal of establishing the district as an industrially prosperous hub. He further stated that the Keonjhar-Barbil-Joda region would be developed as a powerful economic corridor for the state. Various infrastructure projects, including data centres, textile parks, stadiums, and roads, have commenced in the district, which will drive the region's overall progress.

Focus on Social Welfare

The Chief Minister highlighted various government schemes for the empowerment of women and the underprivileged, explaining the importance of schemes like 'Chief Minister Annapurna', 'Kanya Vivah', and 'Kanya Sumangala'. He said these initiatives would ensure social and economic security for poor families.

New Projects Launched

On the occasion of the festival, for the holistic development of the Anandpur region, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stones for 41 developmental projects with an investment of Rs 267.50 crore and inaugurated 14 projects completed at a cost of Rs 34.15 crore.

Bhubaneswar Gets New Visa Application Centre

Earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the new Visa Application Centre operated by VFS Global in Bhubaneswar, marking a significant milestone in enhancing access to international visa services for the people of Odisha.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister highlighted that the establishment of this centre reflects Odisha's growing global connectivity and commitment to citizen-centric services. He noted that such initiatives enhance ease of travel, promote industries & tourism, and support international engagement, according to a release.

The CM said that there was a growing need for a Visa application centre in the state. Considering this need, the state government had requested the central Government to facilitate the opening up of such a centre in Bhubaneswar. (ANI)