Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi laid the foundation for the Rs 1,581.21 crore Barbil Bypass Ring Road. He also inaugurated 24 projects and laid the foundation for 51 others, collectively worth over Rs 355 crore, boosting Keonjhar's infrastructure.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi fulfilled a long-awaited dream of the residents of Barbil by laying the foundation stone for the Barbil Bypass Ring Road Project.

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During the program on Monday, the Chief Minister inaugurated 24 projects constructed at an outlay of Rs 29.41 crore and laid the foundation stones for 51 projects with a budget of Rs 326.43 crore.

The proposed Bypass-cum-Ring Road for Barbil city will span 18.326 kilometres, with a total investment of Rs 1,581.21 crore earmarked for its completion.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced that an electrical sub-station would soon be constructed at a cost of Rs 298 crore to serve the Joda, Basudevpur, and Barbil areas. He also directed the district administration to expedite the construction of the 8-lane Barbil-Paradip road.

The Chief Minister stated that infrastructure, including better roads, bridges, electricity, and drinking water, is the primary requirement for building a "Prosperous Odisha" (Samruddha Odisha). "Our government has prioritised infrastructure since day one," he said. "To build a prosperous state, our districts, cities, and villages must also prosper."

8-Lane Mining Roads

The government has decided to convert all roads leading to mining areas into 8-lane highways.

Grid Sub-station

A grid sub-station for Keonjhar was recently approved by the Cabinet. This Rs 1,647 crore project is expected to be completed within three years, ensuring quality and continuous power supply for residential and industrial sectors.

Mega Steel Plant

The process for establishing a Mega Steel Plant in Keonjhar is underway, and the foundation stone will be laid soon. The Chief Minister announced that the state government would provide all administrative support to any industrial house investing over Rs 10,000 crore and providing employment to more than 10,000 youth in Keonjhar.

Education

The Barbil ITI is set to become a Centre of Excellence, reflecting the prowess of the state's skilled youth.

Vision for a 'Prosperous Odisha'

The Chief Minister emphasised the commitment to building a "Prosperous Odisha" by 2036 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He highlighted several beneficial schemes from the Union Budget.

At Barbil, the Chief Minister listened to the Prime Minister's address on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. He noted that the 33% reservation for women would enhance the economic and social empowerment of women across the country. He also mentioned that as the number of seats in the Odisha Legislative Assembly increases to 196, the number of women legislators will rise, giving a stronger voice to the women of the state. (ANI)