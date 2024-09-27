Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Variable Dearness Allowance hiked from October 1: Know new salary breakdown for A, B, C level workers

    The minimum wage is determined based on both skill levels—unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled, and highly skilled—and geographical area, divided into three categories: Area A, B, and C. This structure ensures that wage rates are tailored to local economic conditions and the skill requirements of different job roles.

    Variable Dearness Allowance hiked from October 1: Know new salary breakdown for A, B, C level workers AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 27, 2024, 10:41 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 27, 2024, 10:41 AM IST

    The Central government on Thursday (September 26) announced a revision of the Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA) and an increase in the minimum wage for workers in the unorganised sector. This adjustment, effective from October 1, 2024, aims to help workers cope with the rising cost of living.

    The revised minimum wage will benefit workers engaged in sectors such as building construction, loading and unloading, watch and ward, sweeping, cleaning, housekeeping, mining, and agriculture. These adjustments apply specifically to workers within central sphere establishments. The last revision of these wage rates took place in April 2024.

    Centre forms 24 parliamentary committees; Kangana Ranaut, Rahul Gandhi get key roles

    The minimum wage is determined based on both skill levels—unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled, and highly skilled—and geographical area, divided into three categories: Area A, B, and C. This structure ensures that wage rates are tailored to local economic conditions and the skill requirements of different job roles.

    After the revision, workers in Area A, which typically includes metro cities, will see a notable increase in their daily wages. Unskilled workers in sectors like construction, cleaning, and loading and unloading will earn Rs 783 per day, translating to Rs 20,358 per month.

    Semi-skilled workers will receive Rs 868 per day (Rs 22,568 per month), while skilled, clerical, and watch and ward workers without arms will earn Rs 954 per day (Rs 24,804 per month). Highly skilled workers and watch and ward personnel with arms will see the highest increase, earning Rs 1,035 per day, or Rs 26,910 per month.

    West Bengal weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall during Durga Puja 2024

    The Centre revises the VDA twice a year, with changes taking effect on April 1 and October 1. The revisions are based on the six-month average increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for industrial workers, ensuring that wages keep pace with inflation and other economic pressures.

    The updated wage rates and further details regarding sector-specific and area-specific rates are available on the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) website at clc.gov.in. This move is expected to provide much-needed financial relief to millions of workers across India, particularly those in sectors most vulnerable to economic fluctuations.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BJP MLA Munirathna raped me in Vikasa Soudha and godown BJP supporter victim says in court vkp

    'BJP MLA Munirathna raped me in Vikasa Soudha, godown': BJP supporter victim says in court

    Centre forms 24 parliamentary committees; Kangana Ranaut, Rahul Gandhi get key roles AJR

    Centre forms 24 parliamentary committees; Kangana Ranaut, Rahul Gandhi get key roles

    Pregnant Hindu Teacher Publicly Humiliated in Bangladesh: Viral Video Sparks Outrage

    Pregnant Hindu teacher publicly humiliated in Bangladesh: Viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Bihar students appearing for govt exam in Bengal harassed, forced to do sit-ups, video sparks outrage (WATCH) shk

    Bihar students appearing for govt exam in Bengal harassed, forced to do sit-ups, video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    BJP win in Jammu and Kashmir paves way for PoK's return to India: Yogi Adityanath AJR

    BJP's win in Jammu and Kashmir paves way for PoK's return to India: Yogi Adityanath

    Recent Stories

    BJP MLA Munirathna raped me in Vikasa Soudha and godown BJP supporter victim says in court vkp

    'BJP MLA Munirathna raped me in Vikasa Soudha, godown': BJP supporter victim says in court

    Navratri 2024: Start Date, Kalash Sthapana Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Significance and more

    Navratri 2024: Start Date, Kalash Sthapana Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Significance and more

    Saif Ali Khan lauds Rahul Gandhi, says he is 'brave and honest' politician (WATCH) RBA

    Saif Ali Khan lauds Rahul Gandhi, says he is 'brave and honest' politician (WATCH)

    SHOCKING! Yuvraj Singh reveals actress followed him despite asking her to stay away! Had to wear pink slip-ons RKK

    SHOCKING! Yuvraj Singh reveals actress followed him despite asking her to stay away! Had to wear pink slip-ons

    cricket IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 1: Toss delayed due to wet outfield in Kanpur scr

    IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 1: Toss delayed due to wet outfield in Kanpur

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon