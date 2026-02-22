Five police officials died and three were critically injured in Odisha's Jharsuguda after a trailer hit their vehicle on NH 49. The personnel were returning from a wedding. An investigation has been ordered into the tragic early morning accident.

Authorities in Odisha's Jharsuguda district will investigate the death of five police officials in a collision between a trailer and a police vehicle. Eight cops were present in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Earlier today, a collision between a trailer and a police vehicle near Jharsuguda Sadar Police Station on National Highway 49 claimed the lives of five police officials. The accident took place at 4 am.

A trailer hit a police vehicle and killed five out of eight police officers present in the vehicle on the spot. Three officials have suffered injuries and are in critical condition. The personnel were returning from a wedding ceremony. The injured have been admitted to the hospital, police said.

Officials Vow Investigation, Support

District Magistrate (DM), Jharsuguda, Chavan Kunal Motiram, assured that steps were being taken to prevent such incidents in the future. "Today, a tragic incident occurred in Jharsuguda in which we lost 5 police personnel. We will investigate why this incident happened and ensure that necessary steps are taken so that such incidents do not occur in the future..."

BJP MLA Tankadhar Tripathy expressed grief, citing the incident as "heartbreaking and tragic." He also extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the personnel who lost their lives in the accident, further stating that the government will ensure their funeral rites are conducted with no further difficulties for the family members.

"This is a very unfortunate and tragic incident. No one ever expects such an event. Such a tragic incident, the death of five police officers in an accident, is certainly heartbreaking and tragic... The government will strive to ensure that their funeral rites are conducted, that their families face no further difficulties, and that they receive the fullest support from the government. We will certainly make every effort to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future..." he said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)