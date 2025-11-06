The National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM) has supported NITRA in developing three indigenous, low-cost instruments for testing heat resistance in protective textiles, a major boost for India's 'Make in India' and self-reliance goals.

The National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM), an initiative by the Ministry of Textiles, has successfully supported the development of three indigenous instruments for testing Convective, Radiant, and Contact (Conductive) Heat Resistance of protective textiles. The innovative project developed by the Northern India Textile Research Association (NITRA) marks a key step towards building self-reliant testing capabilities in the Indian technical textile sector.

Indigenous Instruments for Thermal Resistance Testing

The NTTM-sponsored project titled "Indigenously Developed State-of-the-Art Instruments to Test Convective, Radiant, and Conductive Properties of Protective Textiles" has resulted in the creation of three precision systems: the Convective Heat Tester (ISO 9151), Radiant Heat Tester (ISO 6942), and Contact (Conductive) Heat Tester (IS 12127). These instruments enable the evaluation of thermal resistance properties in materials used for firefighter suits, industrial protective clothing, and defence applications, where heat protection is critical.

Cost-Effective and Accessible Technology

Developed entirely using indigenous design and technology, these instruments offer performance comparable to imported counterparts while being significantly more affordable, priced between Rs 5 to Rs 10 lakh compared to Rs 15 to Rs 40 lakh for imported models. The reduction in cost and lead time is expected to expand access to high-quality testing across a broader range of industries and institutions.

Commercialisation and Industry Impact

The technology has been successfully transferred to M/s Asian Test Equipment Pvt. Ltd., Ghaziabad, for commercialisation, in line with the Government's Make in India initiative. The instruments have already been installed and validated at M/s Ace Incorporation, Kanpur, and at the Centre for Fire, Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES), DRDO, Delhi, and are now commercially available on Trade India, IndiaMART, and Alibaba platforms.

With indigenous availability, the testing duration has reduced from approximately 30 days to 3-5 days, and testing costs have decreased from Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000 per sample to Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000, significantly improving ease of access for Indian manufacturers and R&D organisations. Institutions such as CFEES, DRDO have reported satisfactory performance of the systems.

Fostering Self-Reliance in Technical Textiles

According to NITRA, the instruments have been developed based on extensive field experience with imported models, ensuring world-class performance standards while fostering technological self-reliance. The successful completion of this project, funded by NTTM, represents a meaningful contribution towards strengthening India's infrastructure in technical textiles and aligns with the national vision of promoting innovation, sustainability, and self-reliance in the sector. (ANI)