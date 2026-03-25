The NPPA has permitted a 0.64% increase in the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of scheduled drug formulations. This hike is based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) change, and manufacturers can implement it without prior government approval.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) on Wednesday announced that manufacturers may increase the Maximum Retail Price of scheduled formulations by 0.64% on the basis of the WPI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Details of the Price Revision Order

"Based on the Wholesale Price Index (WP|) data provided by the office of the Economic Advisor, Department of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the annual change in WPI works out as (+)0.64956% during the calendar year 2025 over the corresponding period in 2024," reads the office memorandum issued on March 25.

According to the Memorandum, the manufacturer may increase the Maximum Retail Price of WPI and no prior approval of the Government will be requited, "As per provisions of Paragraph 16(2) of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 DPCO, 2013), the manufacturers may increase the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of scheduled formulations on the basis of this WPI and no prior approval of the Government in this regard shall be required."

Scope of the Price Increase

The National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) includes 900 formulations. These drugs include painkillers, antibiotics, and anti-infectives. (ANI)