Nowshera in J&K's Rajouri is experiencing a major infrastructure upgrade with new double-lane roads and bridges. The development is expected to ease travel, boost the economy, and improve living conditions for residents after a 40-year wait.

The border sub-division of Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district is witnessing a significant wave of development, particularly in road and bridge connectivity and infrastructure, bringing long-awaited relief to residents of the border areas.

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For years, people in Nowshera struggled with narrow, congested single-lane roads. However, these roads are now being upgraded into double-lane routes with proper blacktopping. One of the key projects includes a 3-kilometre road being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 8 crore, with a width of 10 metres. The project is expected to greatly ease traffic movement and improve overall connectivity in the area. Local residents have expressed satisfaction, stating that such large-scale development is being witnessed after nearly four decades.

Boosting Economy and Easing Travel

Improved infrastructure is also expected to boost employment opportunities, as better connectivity will encourage people to open businesses and expand economic activities in the region.

The benefits extend beyond convenience. Students and patients, who earlier faced hardships due to poor road conditions, are likely to experience smoother and faster travel. Additionally, several bridges are under construction in areas where connectivity was previously lacking. A notable project is the bridge being constructed between Nowshera and Seri Block, a border area. This bridge, which has been a long-pending demand of the public, is progressing rapidly and is expected to significantly enhance connectivity between the two regions.

Residents have credited the ongoing development to Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, noting that his focused attention on Nowshera has accelerated infrastructure growth in the area. The visible progress has generated optimism and excitement among the people, who see it as a step towards better living conditions and economic growth.

Empowering Communities Through 'Umeed' Programme

Meanwhile, the Block Programme Manager, Aftab Ahmad of the Rajouri district, praised the flagship programme of the Government of India, the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM), which is implemented there under the name 'Umeed'.

He informed that there are at least 9,000 members associated with the programme and 1,100 Self-Help Groups (SHGs). He said that efforts have been made to coordinate with them and ensure that they receive the intended benefits. (ANI)