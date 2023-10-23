'Not only do I not have support, but...': Actor Gautami Tadimalla quits BJP after 25 years

Tadimalla had remained loyal to the BJP even after the party rescinded its promise to field her as a candidate in the 2021 state Assembly polls. However, she has now decided to part ways with the party due to her disillusionment and a heavy heart.

Renowned actor Gautami Tadimalla on Monday (October 23) announced her resignation from the Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), citing a lack of support and alleging betrayal within the party. Tadimalla, who had been a part of the BJP for 25 years, expressed her disappointment with the party's response to her crisis. She accused a person named C Alagappan of swindling her of her money, property, and documents.

In a statement shared on her social media account, Tadimalla revealed, "Today I stand at an unimaginable crisis point in my life and find that not only do I not have any support from the Party and leaders, but it has also come to my knowledge that several amongst them have been actively helping and supporting the very person who has betrayed my trust and cheated me of my life savings."

However, she has now decided to part ways with the party due to her disillusionment and a heavy heart. In her resignation statement, she tagged BJP national president JP Nadda and the BJP's Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai, among others.

Gautami Tadimalla alleged that Alagappan not only swindled her of her financial assets but also received support from individuals within the party who were meant to assist her in her time of need. Her decision to resign marks the end of her long association with the BJP.

