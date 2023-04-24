'Not bad to consider PM Modi as God...': Former Maharashtra governor Koshyari's video goes viral

Former Maharashtra Governor and ex-CM of Uttarakhand Bhagat Singh Koshyari praised 'God' PM Narendra Modi at a recent event in Nainital; scroll to see viral video.

A day after an elderly man in Karnataka's Devanahalli village lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'God', former Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari heaped similar praise on the Indian PM at an event on Saturday.

Also read: Karnataka Election 2023: Modi is God, says Devanahalli villager seen cleaning PM's cut out amid downpour

Speaking at a gathering in Nainital, the ex-CM of Uttarakhand said, "It is not a bad thing to consider Prime Minister Narendra Modi as God."

"I am not saying that we should worship the PM, but we should listen to what he says," Koshyari added in a video that has gone viral.

The former Maharashtra governor noted, "The government has given jobs more than its capacity. No government can employ every job seeker; hence, we have become self-reliant."

Here's a look at Koshyari saying it's not bad to consider PM Modi as 'God':

On Friday, a villager was seen wiping a cut out of PM Modi after rain washed away Home Minister Amit Shah's roadshow in poll-bound Karnataka's Devanahalli village.

The villager, dressed in a white shirt and dhoti, was asked about his gesture and if he was paid for wiping PM Modi's cutout.

Also read: What is 'YUVAM 2023' that PM Modi will participate in Kerala? Will the BJP win over the youth?

In response, the Devanahalli villager said that he was wiping the rain water off PM Modi's cutout out of 'vishwas'. He added, "Modi ji is God. No one has paid me for it."

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Monday said previous governments ignored villages as they were not vote banks. Addressing a public event in Rewa on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, Modi said the BJP-led government has changed the situation and pumped in huge grants to panchayats.

"Earlier governments hesitated to spend money for villages as they were not vote bank in themselves. That is why they were ignored. Many political parties were running their shops' by dividing village folks," Modi said.

"The BJP has ended this injustice meted out to villages and opened our treasury chest for their development," he added.

The PM said his government has opened bank accounts of over 40 crore people in villages under Jan Dhan scheme.

(With inputs from PTI)

At the event, Modi also laid foundation stones for various railway projects in Madhya Pradesh.