Not against sale of non-veg food, but rules must be followed: BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya clarifies (WATCH)

"Whoever wants to sell non-vegetarian food can sell it, but no one can sell it against the rules," BJP MLA BalmukundAcharya said. "Yesterday, I was checking licenses by calling officials under the rules."

A recent viral video featuring BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya from Hawa Mahal, Rajasthan, has ignited a heated debate on social media platforms. The video captures Acharya inspecting licenses and making remarks about the sale of non-vegetarian food, leading to both support and criticism from different quarters. In an attempt to clarify his actions, Acharya stated that while anyone is free to sell non-vegetarian food, it must be done in compliance with established rules and regulations.

The video in question shows Balmukund Acharya actively instructing officials to check licenses of shops that sell non-vegetarian food. In response to the viral footage, Acharya has clarified his intent, emphasizing that his actions were aimed at ensuring businesses adhere to the existing rules governing the sale of non-vegetarian products.

Also read: 'Want to make this place Karachi...': BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya confronts hotel owner in Jaipur (WATCH)

According to Acharya, his actions were not an attempt to curb the sale of non-vegetarian food but rather to enforce compliance with licensing regulations. He emphasized that businesses are free to sell non-vegetarian products as long as they do so within the framework of the established rules. This clarification aims to assuage concerns that his actions may have been driven by personal bias against certain types of food.

"Whoever wants to sell non-vegetarian food can sell it, but no one can sell it against the rules," Acharya said. "Yesterday, I was checking licenses by calling officials under the rules."

The video has sparked a robust debate on social media platforms, with opinions divided on Acharya's actions. Supporters argue that enforcing regulations is crucial for public health and safety, ensuring that businesses operate within the legal framework. On the other hand, critics contend that such inspections may infringe upon the rights of businesses and could be perceived as an overreach of authority.

Also read: 'I eat mafias for breakfast': BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore's open challenge to mafias in Rajasthan (WATCH)