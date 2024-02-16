Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    North Delhi paint factory fire kills 11, Fire service says barricades for farmers' protest delayed

    A tragic incident occurred in north Delhi's Alipur area when a massive fire broke out at a paint factory, claiming the lives of eleven people and injuring four others. Despite swift response from authorities, the blaze raged for hours, impacting adjacent structures.

    North Delhi paint factory fire update Fire service says barricades for farmers' protest delayed
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 16, 2024, 8:36 AM IST

    Eleven people lost their lives and four were injured in the massive fire that engulfed a paint factory located in Dayalpur Market, Alipur area of north Delhi on Thursday evening. Authorities responded to the emergency, dispatching 22 fire tenders to the scene upon receiving the distress call at 5:25 pm.

    The inferno, believed to have originated from the factory's ground floor, raged for four hours before firefighters managed to bring it under control. Despite their efforts, the intensity of the blaze impacted adjacent houses' walls. Initial investigations suggest the factory lacked adequate firefighting equipment and had only a single staircase, possibly exacerbating the tragedy.

    Officials confirmed that the deceased individuals, whose identities remain unknown, suffered severe burns and were transferred to Babu Jagjeevan Ram Hospital. Meanwhile, the injured received medical attention at Raja Harish Chandra Hospital.

    Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Services (DFS), revealed that 150 firefighters were deployed to combat the blaze. He noted that the factory did not possess a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for fire safety. Furthermore, the structure housed several shops and a rehabilitation center, all of which collapsed due to the fire.

    Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire, with initial assessments pointing to a potential ignition near the staircase's entry point, trapping workers inside. Complicating the rescue efforts were traffic snarls caused by barricades erected for ongoing farmers' protests, leading to delays in the arrival of fire tenders.

    While police have registered a case and launched a search for further clues, efforts are underway to identify the deceased victims. 

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2024, 8:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    California family murder: Anand killed his wife and committed suicide; police await kids' autopsy report rkn

    California family murder: Anand killed his wife and committed suicide; police await kids' autopsy report

    Explained How Modi government's PMFBY crop insurance scheme has empowered Indian Farmers

    Explained: How Modi government's PMFBY crop insurance scheme has empowered India's farmers

    Bengal horror continues: Outrage over mutilated, half-naked body of woman found in Malda (WATCH) snt

    Bengal horror continues: Outrage over mutilated, half-naked body of woman found in Malda (WATCH)

    Farmers protest: Haryana govt extends mobile internet suspension in 7 districts till February 17 AJR

    Farmers protest: Haryana govt extends mobile internet suspension in 7 districts till February 17

    Financial footprint: BJP's 57% electoral bond share echoes national political landscape AJR

    Financial footprint: BJP's 57% electoral bond share echoes national political landscape

    Recent Stories

    California family murder: Anand killed his wife and committed suicide; police await kids' autopsy report rkn

    California family murder: Anand killed his wife and committed suicide; police await kids' autopsy report

    cricket Happy Birthday Wasim Jaffer: Top 10 quotes by the former Indian opener osf

    Happy Birthday Wasim Jaffer: Top 9 quotes by the former Indian opener

    Kerala news live 16 february 2024 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Karnataka HC to hear plea to quash SFIO investigation on Exalogic company today

    Debunking Food Myths: Don't rinse raw chicken before cooking

    Debunking Food Myths: Don't rinse raw chicken before cooking

    BJP funding grows over 17%, Congress sees 16.27% dip

    BJP funding grows over 17%, Congress sees 16.27% dip

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon