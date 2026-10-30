Authorities issued a high alert in North Bengal following a glacial lake outburst in Bhutan. Thousands have been relocated as disaster management teams monitor the Sankosh River, preparing for potential flooding and debris downstream.

High Alert Issued Following Glacial Lake Outburst in Bhutan

A Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) was reported at Lemthang in Bhutan, with overflowing water from the lake flowing downstream through the Mo Chhu River towards the Sankosh River, prompting authorities to issue a high alert across North Bengal and initiate emergency preparedness measures. Residents living along the Sankosh River and its tributaries have been advised to immediately move to safer locations. People in the Darjeeling hills, Terai and Dooars regions have also been urged to remain alert in view of the possibility of flooding.

BJP MP from Darjeeling Raju Bista shared an alert regarding the development in a post on X, urging residents in vulnerable areas to take precautionary measures. “A glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) has been reported at Lemthang in Bhutan. The overflowing water from the lake is flowing downwards through the Mofu River towards the Sunkosh River,” the post read. “Therefore, everyone living in the catchment areas of the Sunkosh River and all its connected tributaries have been informed to move to a safe distance immediately to protect their lives. Everyone in our Darjeeling hills, Terai and Dooars region are requested to stay alert,” he added.

A glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) has been reported at Lemthang in Bhutan. The overflowing water from the lake is flowing downwards through the Mofu River towards the Sankosh River. Therefore, everyone living in the catchment areas of the Sunkosh River and all its connected tributaries have been informed to move to a safe distance immediately to protect their lives. Everyone in our Darjeeling hills, Terai and Dooars region are requested to stay alert. — Raju Bista (@RajuBistaBJP) October 29, 2026

Understanding the GLOF Phenomenon

A GLOF, also known as a jökulhlaup, is a sudden and potentially catastrophic flood that occurs when the natural dam holding back a glacial lake fails or is breached, releasing large volumes of water downstream.

Government and Disaster Management Response

Speaking about the preparedness measures, State Minister Nisith Pramanik said that reports had been received regarding the glacial lake outburst in Bhutan and that the overflowing water was moving towards the Sankosh River through the Mo Chhu River. “Reports have just come in regarding a glacial lake outburst in Bhutan. Water from the lake is overflowing and flowing downstream into the Mo Chhu River, heading toward the Sankosh River. Residents living along the Sankosh River and its tributaries have been alerted; they are advised to move to a safe distance immediately to ensure their safety," Pramanik said.

He further said that the water was expected to reach the plains within the next five to six hours, raising concerns about significant flooding in the region. "To manage the situation, the State Disaster Management Team has been activated, and the NDRF has also been notified. Disaster management volunteers have been instructed to be present on-site. The government is taking proactive measures and closely monitoring the situation to prevent any loss of life or property," he added.

Administrative Coordination and Evacuation Efforts

Meanwhile, Alipurduar Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Shaw appealed to residents not to panic, stating that the administration was coordinating with Bhutanese authorities and various disaster response agencies to deal with the situation. "First of all, I would like to tell the residents of the district that there is absolutely no need to panic. The situation is currently under control. We are in constant touch with the authorities in Bhutan. Our police team, the District Magistrate (DM) and the Block Development Officer (BDO) with their respective teams, along with all relevant agencies and stakeholders, are working together in close coordination," Shaw told ANI.

He said that the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was present in the area, while an NDRF team was also on its way. A Civil Defence team had additionally been deployed to assist in the preparedness measures. "We have already moved approximately 4,000 to 5,000 people into shelters, utilising school buildings as relief centres. Additionally, more than 6,000 people have been relocated to safe areas," he said.

Shaw further stated that the intensity of the water flow had decreased slightly according to the latest information received, but the administration continued to remain on high alert. "The police, the DM's office, and the BDO's office have made arrangements for dry food and drinking water. We have also ensured that other necessities, such as toilet facilities, are provided. We will wait to see what the situation looks like in two hours. We are fully prepared and ready to handle any emergency that may arise," he said.

He added that a red alert was in effect for the Sankosh River system, warning that the approaching water could carry dead fish and debris, including large pieces of wood and concrete. "We expect to see water flowing through the Sankosh River, likely accompanied by dead fish, as well as large pieces of wood and concrete debris," Shaw said.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation, while disaster response teams and local administration officials remain on alert. Residents in vulnerable areas have been urged to follow official advisories. (ANI)

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