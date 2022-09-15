Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nora Fatehi appears before Delhi Police EOW for questioning in Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion case

    Pinky Irani, who introduced Nora Fatehi and actor Jacqueline Fernandez to Sukesh Chandrashekhar, will be quizzed alongside the Moroccan Canadian actor. On Wednesday, Pinky Irani was questioned along with actor Jacqueline Fernandez in the same case.

    First Published Sep 15, 2022, 2:23 PM IST

    Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi has appeared before Delhi Police Economic Offices Wing (EOW) for questioning in the ongoing Rs 200 crore extortion case involving jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. This is the second time she has been called for questioning by the Delhi Police in the extortion case.

    Both Irani and Fatehi have joined the probe at the Economic Offences Wing's office at Mandir Marg.

    Speaking to reporters, a police officer, who does not want to be named, said that "they will be quizzed separately at first and then confront each other and questioned together."

    "There are some contradictions in the statements made by Irani. So, it is important, we confront both Irani and Nora together. Also, Irani is suspected to have played the key role (in introducing Fatehi to Chandrashekhar) so, it is important that we ask the unanswered questions and seek clarity," the officer said.

    "Nora Fatehi says she didn't know that the event where she was invited to in Chennai had links to this crime syndicate. But everything will have to be seen, how were the car and gifts that she had received used. We'll reach a conclusion only with a proper probe," Ravindra Yadav, special CP, Crime/EoW, said.

    Sukesh Chandrashekhar is accused of cheating several people, including some high-profile individuals such as former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh's wife Aditi Singh. Sukesh was allegedly running an extortion racket worth Rs 200 crore when he was lodged in Rohini jail, posing as officials from the union law ministry and the PMO.

    Earlier, Nora Fatehi was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case. According to the ED, Fatehi and Fernandez received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from Sukesh. On September 13 and October 14, 2021, Nora Fatehi had recorded her statements with the ED, where she had acknowledged receiving gifts from Sukesh and his actor wife Leena.

    Last Updated Sep 15, 2022, 2:23 PM IST
