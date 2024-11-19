Noida schools shut physical classes after AQI hits hazardous levels; GRAP-4 enforced

The district administration cited the findings of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas, which invoked Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to address the deteriorating air quality.

Noida schools shut physical classes after AQI hits hazardous levels; GRAP-4 enforced AJR
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 19, 2024, 11:17 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 19, 2024, 11:17 AM IST

Amid alarming pollution levels in the Delhi-NCR region, Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma onordered the closure of physical classes for students up to Class 12 until November 23. The decision comes as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi breached the 450 mark, placing it in the 'severe plus' category.

The district administration cited the findings of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas, which invoked Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to address the deteriorating air quality.

'Extremely worrisome': Supriya Sule, Arvind Kejriwal, Chadha condemn attack on Anil Deshmukh (WATCH)

"In view of the current air pollution levels, all schools in the district are directed to shift to online mode for students from pre-school to Class 12 until November 23," the district magistrate said in the order.

An AQI between 401 and 450 is categorised as 'severe,' while anything above 450 is deemed 'severe plus.' Prolonged exposure to such hazardous air can severely impact health, especially among vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

Delhi's hazardous air quality was a focal point at COP29, where experts raised concerns over the public health crisis. Aarti Khosla, Director of Climate Trends, emphasized that particulate pollution in some parts of Delhi had reached over 1,000 micrograms per cubic meter. She identified multiple contributors to the pollution, including black carbon, ozone, fossil fuel combustion, and stubble burning, calling for an integrated approach to tackle the crisis.

Severe pollution grips Delhi, Patna, Lucknow; Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram stays in 'Good' category

In response to the deteriorating conditions, educational institutions across the region have adapted to online classes. Delhi University announced a shift to virtual learning until November 23, while Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has extended online classes until November 22.

The persistent smog and poor visibility have also reignited discussions about long-term solutions, including stricter regulations on industrial emissions, sustainable agricultural practices, and improved urban planning.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Non-Hindu staff must choose VRS or transfer: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams TTD anr

Tirumala Trust's latest resolution: Non-Hindu staff must choose VRS or transfer to other Govt departments

Kerala: Missing woman from Karunagappally Jayalakshmi found murdered, buried in Ambalappuzha; accused arrested anr

Kerala: Missing woman from Karunagappally found murdered, buried in Ambalappuzha; accused arrested

Kerala Lottery results sthree sakthi ss 442 november 19 2024 winning ticket, prize money live updates anr

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE| Sthree Sakthi SS 442 November 19 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 75 lakh?

Karnataka govt to cancel over 14 lakh BPL cards soon; Check ineligibility criteria vkp

Karnataka govt to cancel over 14 lakh BPL cards soon; Check ineligibility criteria

Extremely worrisome': Supriya Sule, Arvind Kejriwal, Chadha condemn attack on Anil Deshmukh (WATCH) AJR

'Extremely worrisome': Supriya Sule, Arvind Kejriwal, Chadha condemn attack on Anil Deshmukh (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Winter Escape: Discover these 6 HIDDEN gems of Tamil Nadu for a serene holiday ATG

Winter Escape: Discover these 6 HIDDEN gems of Tamil Nadu for a serene holiday

Bigg Boss 18: Who is Yamini Malhotra? Dentist-turned-actress set to enter as wildcard contender NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Who is Yamini Malhotra? Dentist-turned-actress set to enter as wildcard contender

NTPC Green Energy IPO: Should you invest? Know price and other details ATG

NTPC Green Energy IPO: Should you invest? Know price and other details

Earn Rs 9250 monthly with this Post Office savings scheme vkp

Earn Rs 9250 monthly with this Post Office savings scheme

Is Nimrat Kaur pregnant? Know the TRUTH amid Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce news RBA

Is Nimrat Kaur pregnant? Know the TRUTH amid Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce news

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon