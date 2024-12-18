Noida: School director arrested for live streaming teachers in washroom using hidden spy camera

A school director in Noida has been arrested for installing a spy camera in the teachers' washroom, allowing him to live-stream footage to his devices. The incident came to light when a teacher discovered the camera and reported it to the police.

Noida: School director arrested for live streaming teachers in washroom using hidden spy camera anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 12:48 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 12:48 PM IST

Noida: The director of a school in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested for secretly installing a spy camera in the teachers' washroom, hidden in a bulb socket. The camera allowed the director to monitor live footage of individuals entering the washroom via his computer and mobile phone. The device was discovered by a teacher, who immediately alerted the authorities.

The incident occurred at Learn with Fun, a play school in Noida's Sector 70, on December 10. A teacher became suspicious when she noticed a faint light coming from the bulb holder in the washroom. Upon further inspection, she discovered a hidden spy camera. She immediately informed the school's security guard, who confirmed the presence of the device.

The teacher then reported the incident to the school director, Navnish Sahay, and the school's coordinator, Parul. However, both denied the allegations. The teacher claims that despite raising the issue, neither Sahay nor Parul took any steps to address the matter.

After the teacher filed a complaint, Shakti Mohan Awasthi, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Noida Central, initiated an investigation and registered a case. The inquiry revealed that the spy camera was functional and had the capability to stream live footage without recording it. As a result, the director, Navnish Sahay, was arrested.

Police officials stated that during questioning, Sahay confessed to purchasing the spy camera online for Rs 22,000. The camera was designed to be discreetly hidden in a bulb holder, making it almost impossible to notice without careful inspection. Sahay allegedly used the device to stream live footage from the teachers' washroom directly to his personal devices.

The teacher also stated that this was not the first time such an incident occurred. She claimed to have found a similar spy camera in the school's toilet earlier, which she handed over to the coordinator, Parul. However, she alleged that no action was taken regarding that discovery.

The teacher claimed that the school's security guard, Vinod, informed her that the camera had been installed by the director himself. Authorities are currently investigating whether the security guard was involved in the installation of the device.
 

