How did Lalu Yadav reacted when Tejashwi Yadav said he wanted to marry a Christian?

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said Lalu Yadav is a modern man. He said there is a certain perception about him that isn't true. Elaborating on why Rachel's name was changed to Rajshri, he said it was done as it would be easier to pronounce for the people of Bihar.

Last year, Tejashwi Yadav, the recently-appointed deputy chief minister of Bihar, held a low-key wedding in Patna last year. He married Rachel Godinho alias Rajshri Yadav. In an interview with a leading media channel, Tejashwi described how he told his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, that he wanted to marry a Christian.

Tejashwi Yadav told a web portal that he told his father about his relationship with Christian Rachel. After knowing Tejashwi's decision to get married to Rachel, Lalu Yadav said, "It's okay. no problem". He is one of the most charismatic leaders in Bihar politics.

Rachel was deemed to be the ideal companion by Tejashwi. He claimed that he had been looking for cooperation and understanding in a marriage before meeting Rachel. He argued that people ought to be aware of this aspect of his father. Lalu Yadav is a contemporary guy, he claimed. He claimed that there is an incorrect perception about him.

"There is an opinion out there about my father, our family, and Bihar. But things haven't always been like that," he said. Yadav further said, "My dad has always allowed my sisters the independence. He would continue to put them first."

Also Read | 'ED, CBI can set up offices at my residence if...': Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav

He explained that Rachel's name was changed to Rajshri so that it would be simpler for the people of Bihar to pronounce. Rachel aka Rajshri Yadav, who is from Haryana, has kept a low profile, and made a rare comment after her husband took oath.

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav took a swipe at the federal government, one day after taking the oath of office as the deputy chief minister of Bihar. He invited the Income Tax Department, the Enforcement Directorate, and the Central Bureau of Investigation to establish offices inside his Patna home and conduct whatever investigations they choose. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader claimed that he had no need to fear the investigative agency and they could operate from his house if it brought 'shanti'.

Also Read | Prashant Kishor: Nitish is the main actor, Tejashwi will have a big say in coalition