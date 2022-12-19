Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'No point in returning to China': Dalai Lama amid Tawang tensions

    Dalai Lama is said to be "the present incarnation of the previous thirteen Dalai Lamas of Tibet (the first having been born in 1391 CE), who are in turn considered to be manifestations of Avalokiteshvara, or Chenrezig, the Bodhisattva of Compassion, holder of the White Lotus".

    Spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Monday (December 19) said there is no point in returning to China and he prefers India than the neighbouring country. Speaking to reporters, Dalai Lama said he prefers India and it is the best place to be.

    "There is no point in returning to China. I prefer India...it is the best," Dalai Lama said while addressing the media in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra.

    On Monday, as he was asked to give a message to China, following reports on clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang, he said, "Things are improving in general in Europe, Africa and Asia... China too is becoming flexible. But there is no point in returning to China. I prefer India... best place."

    "Kangra-Pandit Nehru. This place is my permanent residence," Dalai Lama said. The December 9 clash in Tawang is the first since the standoff between troops in the sensitive Galwan area of Ladakh.

    At age two, then named Lhamo Dhondup, he was recognised as the reincarnation of the previous 13th Dalai Lama, Thubten Gyatso.

    In exile, the Central Tibetan Administration led by His Holiness appealed to the United Nations to consider the question of Tibet. The General Assembly adopted three resolutions on Tibet in 1959, 1961 and 1965.

