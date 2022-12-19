Ahead of meeting with PM Modi, Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tests positive for Covid-19: Report

The new Himachal Pradesh CM was all set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital today. Now, all his programmes will be rescheduled.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday (December 19) tested positive for Covid-19. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took oath as the 15th Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh on December 11. This comes as India logged 135 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased marginally to 3,559 from 3,552, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

Sukhu, a four-time MLA and also the head of the Congress' election committee, was named as the Himachal Pradesh chief minister after the Congress wrested control of the state from BJP by winning 40 seats in the 68-member Assembly.

Also read: Palghar rape case: Maharashtra women's commission demands strict action against culprits

The new Himachal Pradesh CM was all set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital today. Now, all his programmes will be rescheduled.

Mukesh Agnihotri, the leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Assembly, took oath as Deputy Chief Minister. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mr. Sukhu and Mr. Agnihotri at the swearing-in ceremony held at the Ridge in Shimla.

Meanwhile, the Union health ministry on Monday reported that India reported 135 new coronavirus infections while the cumulative Covid-19 tally has gone up to 4.46 crore (4,46,76,087).

Also read: Assam: Cops rescue six minor girls from human traffickers in four states

The active cases increased marginally to 3,559 from 3,552. An increase of seven cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active caseload comprises 0.01% of the total infections.

The death toll in India stands at 5,30,674 with two fatalities reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. The national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,41,854 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.