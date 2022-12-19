Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ahead of meeting with PM Modi, Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tests positive for Covid-19: Report

    The new Himachal Pradesh CM was all set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital today. Now, all his programmes will be rescheduled.

    Ahead of meeting with PM Modi, Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tests positive for Covid-19: Report AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 19, 2022, 11:43 AM IST

    Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday (December 19) tested positive for Covid-19. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took oath as the 15th Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh on December 11. This comes as India logged 135 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased marginally to 3,559 from 3,552, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

    Sukhu, a four-time MLA and also the head of the Congress' election committee, was named as the Himachal Pradesh chief minister after the Congress wrested control of the state from BJP by winning 40 seats in the 68-member Assembly.

    Also read: Palghar rape case: Maharashtra women's commission demands strict action against culprits

    The new Himachal Pradesh CM was all set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital today. Now, all his programmes will be rescheduled.

    Mukesh Agnihotri, the leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Assembly, took oath as Deputy Chief Minister. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mr. Sukhu and Mr. Agnihotri at the swearing-in ceremony held at the Ridge in Shimla.

    Meanwhile, the Union health ministry on Monday reported that India reported 135 new coronavirus infections while the  cumulative Covid-19 tally has gone up to 4.46 crore (4,46,76,087).

    Also read: Assam: Cops rescue six minor girls from human traffickers in four states

    The active cases increased marginally to 3,559 from 3,552. An increase of seven cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active caseload comprises 0.01% of the total infections. 

    The death toll in India stands at 5,30,674 with two fatalities reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. The national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

    The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,41,854 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2022, 11:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Palghar rape case: Maharashtra women's commission demands strict action against culprits - adt

    Palghar rape case: Maharashtra women's commission demands strict action against culprits

    IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorm in Tamil Nadu from December 19; know details AJR

    IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorm in Tamil Nadu from December 19; know details

    Assam Cops rescue six minor girls from human traffickers in four states - adt

    Assam: Cops rescue six minor girls from human traffickers in four states

    Maharashtra winter session to begin on December 19; Opposition to target govt over potential investment loss - adt

    Maha winter session to begin on Dec 19; Opposition to target govt over potential investment loss

    Arvind Kejriwal lashes out at BJP-led Centre over trade with China; says 'show some courage' - adt

    Arvind Kejriwal lashes out at BJP-led Centre over trade with China; says 'show some courage'

    Recent Stories

    Palghar rape case: Maharashtra women's commission demands strict action against culprits - adt

    Palghar rape case: Maharashtra women's commission demands strict action against culprits

    Sara Ali Khan gets trolled for her awkward ramp walk; actress was seen flaunting a sexy black bra RBA

    Sara Ali Khan gets trolled for her awkward ramp walk; actress was seen flaunting a sexy black bra

    IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorm in Tamil Nadu from December 19; know details AJR

    IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorm in Tamil Nadu from December 19; know details

    Assam Cops rescue six minor girls from human traffickers in four states - adt

    Assam: Cops rescue six minor girls from human traffickers in four states

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, ARG vs FRA: Football-crazy fans in Goa celebrate Argentina success in final-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Football-crazy fans in Goa celebrate Argentina's success in final

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon
    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Video Icon
    football From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight snt

    From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight

    Video Icon