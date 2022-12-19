'Want to install Dawood Ibrahim's poster?': BJP slams Congress over Savarkar's portrait in Karnataka Assembly

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah clarified that the protest is not against Savarkar's portrait but about the unilateral decision taken by the Speaker to put up the portrait in the Assembly.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday (December 19) slammed the Congress for protesting over the installation of Veer Savarkar's poster inside the Karnataka Assembly and asked whether they want a poster of Dawood Ibrahim for themselves.

Earlier today, VD Savarkar's portrait was unveiled in Karnataka Assembly hall in Belagavi. Congress MLAs have staged a protest with LoP Siddaramaiah writing to the Speaker to install portraits of personalities like Valmiki, Basavanna, Kanaka Dasa, BR Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and many others.

Speaking to reporters, BJP leader and Union minister Pralhad Joshi said, "There must be ideological differences but Savarkar is a freedom fighter, then ask Siddaramaiah, whose poster must be put, of Dawood Ibrahim?"

"Congress is doing appeasement politics. They keep talking about their role in the freedom struggle and their sacrifices but that Congress and this Congress are not the same, what we have now is a duplicate Congress," he added.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah clarified that the protest is not against Savarkar's portrait but about the unilateral decision taken by the Speaker to put up the portrait in the Assembly.

"It is not a protest, it is our demand to put portraits of all national leaders and social reformers (in the Karnataka Assembly Hall). The Speaker has unilaterally taken a decision to put up Veer Savarkar's portrait in the Assembly," said Siddaramaiah.

"I am not against putting up anyone's portrait. The government wants to divert the attention of the people from real issues like law and order," he further said.