The Election Commission clarified that no political party had sought an appointment before the INDIA bloc's protest march. It deemed a later request by 240 MPs led by Rahul Gandhi to meet outside ECI premises as 'unusual' and against protocol.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday clarified that no political party had sought an appointment with the poll panel until 4 pm, after INDIA bloc leaders marched towards Nirvachan Sadan to protest against the Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

In a statement issued after the Opposition protest, the ECI said it was informed by Delhi Police at around 4 pm that a delegation of about 240 MPs, led by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, wished to meet the Election Commissioners and submit a memorandum at the Parliament House Annexe. The poll panel said it considered the proposed venue and the manner in which the meeting was sought “unusual” in view of its established protocol.

ECI's Clarification on Meeting Request

“Earlier today, during the march of certain political parties towards the Election Commission, it was learnt through the media that some Members of Parliament wished to meet the Commission along with their delegation. With regard to today's developments, it is clarified that, till 4.00 PM today, no political party, through its representatives, had sought an appointment for a meeting with the Election Commission,” the ECI stated.

“Thereafter, at around 4.00 PM, information was received from Delhi Police that a delegation of MPs, led by the Hon'ble Leader of the Opposition, Shri Rahul Gandhi, wished to meet the Commission and submit a memorandum,” the statement read.

ECI Protocol for Meetings

The Election Commission said it subsequently considered a proposal to send its most senior executive officer to the venue to receive the memorandum from the Opposition MPs, but the offer was rejected. Detailing the established procedure for meetings with political parties, the ECI said it had laid down the protocol in 2025 and informed all political parties about it.

"In 2025, the Election Commission of India had laid down a procedure for meetings with political parties. All political parties had been informed of the same, and they follow this procedure. Whenever a delegation of a political party, or a joint delegation of several parties, wishes to meet the Commission, it seeks an appointment through its duly Authorised Representative. The meeting is thereafter held at a time mutually agreed upon by both sides."

The poll panel said that after 4 pm, when it was considering the request, Delhi Police informed it that the delegation comprised around 240 MPs and that the proposed venue was the Parliament House Annexe. “After 4.00 PM today, when the Election Commission was considering the above proposal for the above-mentioned meeting with the Hon'ble MPs, it was informed by the DCP, Delhi Police, that the meeting being sought was to be held with a group of 240 MPs and that the proposed venue was the Parliament House Annexe. The Election Commission considered this request as unusual and therefore could not be accepted, as, in accordance with ECI protocol, such meetings are held only on the premises of the Election Commission of India,” ECI added.

ECI's Counter-Offer Rejected

The Commission said it had offered to send its senior-most officer on duty to the proposed venue to receive the memorandum, describing the offer as an “unprecedented step”. “ECI proposed that its senior-most officer on duty could be sent to the meeting venue to receive the memorandum of the Hon'ble MPs, which in itself would have been an unprecedented step. However, this offer was also declined by the Hon'ble MPs. ECI respects the parliamentary and democratic processes of the country, as well as its own protocols and conventions, which are of utmost importance. Any political party may, at any time, request for a meeting with the Election Commission; and the Commission, keeping in view the suitability of time, schedules a date and time for the meeting. This is a regular practice," the statement read.

INDIA Bloc Protest and Detentions

Earlier today, INDIA bloc leaders staged a sit-in protest at Akashvani Bhawan after the leaders of several opposition parties were stopped during a march to the Nirvachan Sadan, the headquarters of the Election Commission. Later, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several other Congress leaders were detained by Delhi Police. The protest is part of a broader "Save Democracy" campaign announced by the Opposition, under which its leaders have been holding demonstrations and public programmes against the ECI amid a row over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Rahul Gandhi had claimed that about 300 opposition MPs wanted to meet the Election Commissioners to put forth their questions. He said, “300 opposition MPs were removed from there, so I came here and sat. We just want to meet Gyanesh Kumar and the other election commissioners. We are all opposition MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and we just want to talk to them. Don’t know why the Election Commission does not want to talk to us. Crores of people have voted for us. We just want to ask questions, but they don’t want to answer.” (ANI)

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