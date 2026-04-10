The Ministry of Ports assures no incidents involving Indian vessels in the Gulf in 24 hours. Amid the West Asia crisis, over 1,927 seafarers have been repatriated, with all remaining crew in the region reported safe by the government.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Additional Secretary Mukesh Mangal on Friday provided a reassuring update on the status of vessels and crew members in the Gulf region, highlighting that no incident has been reported involving Indian vessels in the past 24 hours.

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Addressing an Inter-Ministerial Briefing, Mangal announced that the Ministry has facilitated the return of over 1,927 Indian seafarers so far, including 124 just in the last 24 hours, reiterating the government's repatriation efforts during the West Asia crisis. "All Indian seafarers in the region are safe, and there has been no incident involving an Indian-flagged vessel in the past 24 hours...The ministry has facilitated the safe repatriation of more than 1,927 Indian seafarers so far, including 124 in the last 24 hours," he said.

Commitment to Seafarer Welfare

The ministry emphasised its commitment to ensuring seafarer welfare and uninterrupted maritime operations, highlighting continuous coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions, and maritime stakeholders.

Minister Reviews Situation, Issues Directives

Mangal highlighted that the government is prioritising the concerns of the trading community to prevent logistical bottlenecks. "I would also like to inform that the Minister of Port Shipping and Waterways reviewed the current situation today with all the ports and all the organisations under our Ministry of Port Shipping and Waterways and has directed all the organisations, including ports and DG shipping, to take immediate measures to resolve issues that are brought to their notice by the exporters or by anyone," he said.

Continuous Monitoring and Policy Measures

Earlier on April 8, Mangal said that all Indian seafarers in West Asia remain safe and maritime operations continue without disruption, outlining key initiatives and developments undertaken by the Ministry of Shipping. "All seafarers in the Persian Gulf remain safe," he said, adding that Indian vessels and crew in the region are being closely monitored.

Mangal also shared updates on policy measures focused on promoting port-led development and boosting the overall growth of India's shipping sector. He said that several Indian-flagged vessels are currently present in the region, and the government is maintaining continuous coordination with relevant ministries, Indian missions abroad, and maritime stakeholders to ensure safety and stability. (ANI)