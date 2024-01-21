Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    No government holiday in Karnataka for Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: CM Siddaramaiah

    Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of Karnataka announced that the state will not have a public holiday on January 22 for the Ram Mandir inauguration, citing lack of information on temple rituals and the syrup-fruit system. Despite appeals, the CM emphasized special poojas in Mujarai departmental temples. He refrained from commenting on Tamil Nadu's live broadcast ban and suggested relocating Bengaluru's racecourse. The government will provide an extra 1,500 rupees to Kobbari. Opposition Leader Ashok expressed disappointment, echoing the sentiments of Union Ministers and former Chief Ministers.

    No government holiday in Karnataka for Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: CM Siddaramaiah vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 21, 2024, 4:40 PM IST

    Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced that the Karnataka government will not grant a public holiday on January 22, the day of the Ram Mandir inauguration at Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya. Despite appeals from BJP leaders, Swamijis, and various political figures, the CM clarified that there would be no official holiday, emphasizing that information about special rituals in temples and the syrup-fruit system is lacking.

    Addressing the media, CM Siddaramaiah stated, "There is no confirmation of Dasoha in temples on the inauguration day of Ram Mandir, and there is no information about the syrup-fruit system. No government holiday will be declared for the state on the occasion. However, special poojas will be conducted in all Mujarai departmental temples across Karnataka. Tomorrow, I am set to inaugurate the Rama temple under construction at Mahadevpur; I have been invited, and I am going for it."

    'MK Stalin govt banned Ayodhya Temple live telecast in Tamil Nadu': Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    The Chief Minister refrained from commenting on the Tamil Nadu government's decision to ban the live broadcast of the Ram Mandir inauguration. Nevertheless, he suggested relocating the racecourse in the middle of Bengaluru to Kunigal. Additionally, the government has decided to provide an extra 1,500 rupees to Kobbari.

    The Leader of the Opposition, Ashok, conveyed the festive atmosphere across the state in anticipation of the Ram Mandir inauguration on January 22 and the commemoration of Balarama's death. In a letter, he expressed disappointment over CM Siddaramaiah's refusal to declare a general holiday on this auspicious day, echoing the sentiments of Union Ministers Prahlad Joshi and Shobha Karandlaje, as well as former Chief Ministers Basavaraja Bommai and H.D. Kumaraswamy, along with several local MLAs, Vidhan Parishad members, and Swamiji.

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Umashankar Dixit, the priest who delivered 1Kg gold collected by devotees in US, speaks

    Speaking at the 5th-year commemoration program of Lingayakya Dr. Shivakumar Swamiji, CM Siddaramaiah urged citizens to follow the life ideals of the revered Swamiji. He highlighted the impact of Basavadi Saranu's teachings on the Constitution of India, emphasizing the need for governments to bring about positive change based on these principles.

    During the event, CM Siddaramaiah revealed his request to Shivakumar Swamiji for Bharat Ratna, acknowledging the disparities between North and South Karnataka. He expressed his commitment to Basavadi Sharan's philosophy and announced the government's assistance in the construction of a statue for Shivakumar Swamiji. Furthermore, he stated his intention to write a letter demanding Bharat Ratna for Shivakumar Swamiji.

    Last Updated Jan 21, 2024, 4:40 PM IST
