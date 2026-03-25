Authorities in Bhopal and Indore have debunked rumours of fuel shortages, assuring the public of adequate petrol, diesel, and LPG stocks. They urged citizens not to panic-buy, attributing long queues to misleading social media posts.

Amid reports of long queues at various fuel stations in the state, authorities in Bhopal and Indore have clarified that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG, and have urged citizens not to panic or believe in rumours.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Bhopal Administration Assures Public

Bhopal Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh assured the public that they should not need to believe in misleading information, adding that adequate stock of fuel is available, and the administration is in constant contact with petrol pump operators to ensure smooth supply.

"There is no need for anyone to panic or be misled by rumours. There is sufficient stock of petrol and diesel at fuel stations, and we are in constant contact with pump operators. People should not pay attention to such misleading claims. Petrol is available to everyone as per their requirement," Singh said.

Additionally, the Collector also stressed that there isn't any issue regarding food grain availability either.

Indore Division Reviews Supply Chain

On the other hand, Indore Divisional Commissioner Sudam Khade held a meeting with Collectors and officials from all eight districts of the division to review the situation regarding the fuel shortage. Officials apprised him of the status in their respective areas. Additionally, a separate meeting was also conducted with petrol and diesel distributors, directing them to maintain uninterrupted supply across the division.

"Some rumors were spread about scarcity of fuels in Indore and its divisional districts yesterday, leading to a surge in demand and sudden crowds at fuel pumps. When we looked into the matter and found that such information was circulated on social media which resulted in the situation. Nonetheless, we held a meeting with district collectors and representatives from the oil company today and took stock of the entire situation. There is no issue of scarcity of fuels and sufficient stock is available," Khade told ANI.

Directives to Maintain Supply and Prevent Hoarding

He further highlighted that amid the rumours fuel consumption increased twice than that of regular situation so extraordinary efforts were being made to maintain the supply chain despite increased consumption.

"The oil company has been directed not to sell petrol in bulk to prevent hoarding. People can get their vehicles full tank though. I have instructed them to maintain constant coordination with district administration. I also like to appeal to people that there is no panic situation at all and let the situation drive as normal," he said.

Along with this, the commissioner also stressed that the LPG cylinder supply chain is also regulating systematically and sufficient stock is available. (ANI)