'Courtesy call, not CLP meet': Priyank Kharge on MLAs meeting at Congress chief's residence

Karnataka Congress MLAs including Dinesh Gundu Rao, Rizwan Arshad, Puttaranga Shetty C and Satish Jarkiholi met party leader Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru today ahead of the party's CLP meeting.

Congress MLA Priyank Kharge on Sunday (May 14) said the meeting of MLAs at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence is a courtesy call and not a political meet.

Speaking to reporters, Priyank Kharge said, "It was a courtesy call between the AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Siddaramaiah, this was not a political meeting. CLP meeting will take place where the final decision for the CM will be taken."

'Modi wave is over': Sanjay Raut says Sharad Pawar to chair MVA meet today

Karnataka Congress MLAs including Dinesh Gundu Rao, Rizwan Arshad, Puttaranga Shetty C and Satish Jarkiholi met party leader Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru today ahead of the party's CLP meeting.

Congress MLA Priyank Kharge, Siddaramaiah arrive at the residence of party national president Mallikarjun Kharge in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA MB Patil said, "There is no CM race, there is no deputy CM race. Everything will be decided in Congress legislature party meeting and by the Congress high command."

'Going to meet my spiritual guru': Karnataka Congress' CM aspirant DK Shivakumar ahead of CLP meet

On Saturday, the Congress emerged victorious in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly polls held on May 10, by winning 135 seats, the Election Commission of India said. According to EC website, the BJP bagged 65 and JD(S) - 19 seats.

Two independent candidates also won in the election. Apart from it, Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha won one seat each.