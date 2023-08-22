'No difference if people don't eat onions for 2-4 months': Maharashtra minister Dada Bhuse

Voicing his perspective, the state PWD minister expressed that when operating a vehicle valued at Rs 10 lakh, individuals could afford to procure onions at slightly elevated prices—Rs 10 or Rs 20 more than the retail rate.

As demonstrations from farmers and traders intensified in response to the Union government's imposition of a 40 percent export duty on onions, Maharashtra minister Dada Bhuse weighed in on the matter. He remarked on Monday that if people refrained from consuming this essential kitchen commodity for a span of two to four months, the consequences would make no difference.

In a move aimed at bolstering domestic supply in light of burgeoning prices and the impending festive period, the Union government introduced a 40 percent duty on onion exports on August 19. This action marks the first-ever imposition of such a duty on this commodity. Executed via a Customs notification by the Finance Ministry, this levy will remain effective until December 31.

Actor Rajinikanth defends touching UP CM Yogi Adityanath's feet, says THIS

Voicing his perspective, the state PWD minister expressed that when operating a vehicle valued at Rs 10 lakh, individuals could afford to procure onions at slightly elevated prices—Rs 10 or Rs 20 more than the retail rate.

In his view, those facing financial constraints could feasibly abstain from consuming onions for a span of 2 to 4 months without significant impact.

However, the minister also underscored that the decision to impose the export duty should have been orchestrated with better coordination. Given the fluctuating onion prices, which at times oscillate between Rs 200 per quintal and Rs 2,000 per quintal, he emphasized the potential for dialogue to yield a harmonious resolution.

Earlier on the same day, traders opted to indefinitely suspend onion auctions across all Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) in Nashik, including the prominent Lasalgaon—the largest wholesale onion market in the nation.

Stone-pelting on trains continues in Kerala; Vande Bharat, Rajdhani targeted

The Nashik District Onion Traders Association initiated this stand as a response to the Centre's unaltered stance on the export duty. Multiple protests by farmers and traders unfolded throughout the district, advocating for a rollback of the imposed export duty.