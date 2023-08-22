Actor Rajinikanth defends touching UP CM Yogi Adityanath's feet, says THIS

This interaction, where Rajinikanth initiated with a namaste and proceeded to touch Adityanath's feet, became a viral spectacle across social media platforms.

Actor Rajinikanth has responded to the criticism on social media platforms after he was seen touching the feet of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a recent visit to Lucknow. In a recent statement given to the news agency, Superstar Rajinikanth shed light on his consistent practice of paying homage to Yogis or Sanyasis by touching their feet, regardless of their age. The context for this clarification stems from the online criticism he received for this particular gesture.

Following a sequence of travels, Rajinikanth made his return to Chennai on Monday night. Amidst a brief media interaction at the airport, he chose to address the swirling controversy surrounding his act of prostrating himself at the feet of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Setting the record straight, he conveyed, "It has always been my innate inclination to seek the blessings of Yogis or Sanyasis by touching their feet, irrespective of whether they are older or younger than me. My actions were borne out of this deeply rooted habit."

Rajinikanth also took the opportunity to extend his appreciation to his fans and the general audience for the favorable response garnered by his latest cinematic offering, "Jailer." Inquiries about his standpoint on the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, however, were met with his deliberate abstention from political commentary.

During his visit to Uttar Pradesh, a unique screening of "Jailer" was arranged by Rajinikanth, graced by the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Keshav Prasad Maurya. Additionally, a rendezvous transpired between Rajinikanth and Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, at Yadav's residence.

The preceding week witnessed Rajinikanth's courteous gesture toward Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. This interaction, where Rajinikanth initiated with a namaste and proceeded to touch Adityanath's feet, became a viral spectacle across social media platforms. Consequently, a spectrum of responses emerged from the digital populace.

Opinions diverged regarding Rajinikanth's action, with some critics deeming it cringeworthy, while others stepped up in his defense by underlining the cultural import of Yogi Adityanath's role as a revered Nath Yogi and the custodian of Gorakhnath Math.

In a post on platform X, an individual expressed, "The brouhaha surrounding superstar @rajinikanth's act of touching the feet of @myogiadityanath is perplexing. Beyond his political role as the Chief Minister of UP, Yogi ji assumes the mantle of an esteemed Nath Yogi and oversees the venerable Gorakhnath Math. This gesture acknowledges the legacy he embodies." Another Twitter user contributed, "A profound manifestation of cultural respect, as showcased by none other than Thalaiva."